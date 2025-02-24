Windows Central Podcast: A new era for Surface

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the latest on Windows 11, new features in the Dev and Beta Channels, and have its system requirements secretly changed? Also on the agenda: A new era for Surface, and why the Surface you know and love is dead. Plus, we try to decipher what Microsoft's Quantum chip announcement is all about, and HP's decision to acquire Humane AI.

