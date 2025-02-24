Windows Central Podcast: A new era for Surface

Episode 357: Daniel and Zac discuss the current state of Surface, and why the Surface you used to know is dead, Quantum computing, Windows 11 news, and more.

On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the latest on Windows 11, new features in the Dev and Beta Channels, and have its system requirements secretly changed? Also on the agenda: A new era for Surface, and why the Surface you know and love is dead. Plus, we try to decipher what Microsoft's Quantum chip announcement is all about, and HP's decision to acquire Humane AI.

