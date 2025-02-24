Windows Central Podcast: A new era for Surface
Episode 357: Daniel and Zac discuss the current state of Surface, and why the Surface you used to know is dead, Quantum computing, Windows 11 news, and more.
On this week's episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the latest on Windows 11, new features in the Dev and Beta Channels, and have its system requirements secretly changed? Also on the agenda: A new era for Surface, and why the Surface you know and love is dead. Plus, we try to decipher what Microsoft's Quantum chip announcement is all about, and HP's decision to acquire Humane AI.
Hosts:
Subscribe to the Windows Central Podcast
- Listen on Spotify
- Listen on Apple Podcasts
- Listen on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe via RSS
If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live streamed version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.