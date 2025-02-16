Windows Central Podcast: The life and death of HoloLens

News
By
published

Episode 356: Daniel and Zac discuss the week's biggest Microsoft news, including the death of HoloLens and IVAS, Arm making its own chips, and more!

On this episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the official end of HoloLens and IVAS, Copilot being bad at summarizing content, Arm reportedly making its own chips, our thoughts on the latest Lenovo laptops, and initial impressions of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring!

Hosts:

Subscribe to the Windows Central Podcast

If you like the show, please let us know by give us a rating on your podcast platform of choice. It really helps us!

LIVE Video Podcast

You can watch the live streamed version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads