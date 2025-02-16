Windows Central Podcast: The life and death of HoloLens
Episode 356: Daniel and Zac discuss the week's biggest Microsoft news, including the death of HoloLens and IVAS, Arm making its own chips, and more!
On this episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac discuss the official end of HoloLens and IVAS, Copilot being bad at summarizing content, Arm reportedly making its own chips, our thoughts on the latest Lenovo laptops, and initial impressions of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring!
