I wish these Cyber Monday 3D printer deals were live when I started

If you couldn't find something specific you wanted on Black Friday, you might be able to print it at home with these fantastic Cyber Monday 3D printing deals. It's an appealing hobby for anyone with a creative flair or those wanting to make something unique from home. All you need a decision on whether resin or filament 3D printing is best for you, then you can dive into our hand-picked bargains on the essentials.

I started with FDM filament printing since it's generally easier for beginners, but resin has advantages in printing miniature figurines with fine details and an overall smoother finish. If you have a well-ventilated space and patience for a few extra steps, SLA/DLP printers are just as viable for newbies, and I wish these deals were live when 3D printing caught my attention as a fun, creative hobby!

Cyber Monday FDM 3D printer deals

Fused deposition modeling (FDM) is a fancy term for melting colored filament and creating objects one layer at a time with a 3D printer, moving upwards to make practically anything if you plan carefully. Some models might have overhanging edges, which can't float above the baseplate and need supports to hold them up. Luckily, most software designed for these printers can slice your models efficiently, creating detachable scaffolding that you can remove afterward.

Individual models will be limited to the maximum print size of each printer, but dividing your creations into sections allows for larger objects like cosplay helmets and armor. FDM 3D printers like the Creality Ender 3 V2 are perfect if this is what you're aiming for since it retains strength in large models with variations of printing patterns. An ideal entry into the hobby, pick up a deal on Overture 1.75mm PLA filament in your favorite color.

(opens in new tab) Creality Ender 3 V2 FDM $436.89 $229.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The Ender 3 is one of the most widely-used FDM 3D printers, boosting the confidence of beginners with a wealth of advice from other users. This V2 upgrade retains the all-metal construction and simple construction of the original, with added extras to improve filament feed-in for smooth operation.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Kobra Go FDM $319.99 $189.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Using its LeviQ automatic bed leveling system with a magnetic spring-steel build plate for improved print adhesion makes the setup process even simpler for newcomers. The Kobra Go (opens in new tab) has a fixed bed with no springs or screws and is easily adjustable with plastic knobs instead.

(opens in new tab) Overture 1.75mm white PLA $26.99 $15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Designed to reduce the risk of tangling for stress-free filament printing, Overture recommends a nozzle temperature of 190°C - 220°C (374°F - 428°F) and a bed temp of 25°C - 60°C (77°F - 140°F.)

Cyber Monday SLA/DLP 3D printer deals

Stereolithography/digital light processing (SLA/DLP) is an equally wordy name for creating 3D models with liquid resin that cures over light. Perfect for printing smaller models and miniatures for board games, you can achieve greater detail and usually skip a lot of post-print touchups. The downside to resin printing is its toxic nature, demanding a well-ventilated area to place a printer and a collection of protective equipment to avoid injuries.

Washing your printed models is needed for a proper resin finish and should still be handled carefully, even at this stage. It's not as scary as it sounds and can be picked up by any beginner as long they have the proper space to work safely. Resin 3D printers often have smaller build plates than FDM printers, so you generally won't be making larger models, and prints tend to be a little slower than filament due to the curing process. Grab some Siraya Tech Easy resin for a bargain to get started with your chosen SLA/DLP printer.

(opens in new tab) Elegoo Mars 3 Pro resin $369.99 $252.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Along with a built-in air purifier, the Elegoo Mars 3 Pro (opens in new tab) features a 6.6" LCD 4K screen with an XY resolution of 35um, which is a fancy way of saying it can print incredibly detailed models with COB UV-cured resin. One of the most popular choices for an SLA/DLP resin printer, it's a bargain for confident newcomers.

(opens in new tab) Anycubic Photon Mono 4K resin $279.99 $189.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Photon Mono (opens in new tab) 4K features a 6.23" screen with, unsurprisingly, a 3840 x 2400 4K resolution to cure high-detail resin prints with 15 UV LEDs. This affordable beauty can print up to 50mm/h, taking around 2.5 hrs for a 4.7" model.

(opens in new tab) Siraya Tech Easy resin $27.99 $22.39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Siraya Tech Easy is a rapid-curing resin that is as simple to use as its name implies. Giving off little odor during prints and requiring minimal effort to clean, you can usually finish prints with a blast of air and some alcohol spray.

