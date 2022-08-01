Razer Enki Pro review: Supreme gaming chair comfort at a hefty price

The Razer Enki Pro is an exceptionally comfortable chair for long work and gaming sessions alike, but its high price makes the standard Enki a more attractive option for all but the fattest wallets.

Quality gaming chairs can get expensive, but it's not every day you see one hitting the $1,000 mark. That's just what Razer has done with the Razer Enki Pro, a souped-up gaming chair that joins the much more modestly priced Enki and Enki X in Razer's lineup. But while it justifies that price tag with great materials (hello, Alcantara) and an exceptionally comfortable seating experience, it doesn't necessarily justify it with additional features.

Still, the Enki Pro is one of the most comfortable desk chairs I've used, definitely making it a contender amongst the best gaming chairs. If you have an unlimited budget and just want a super comfortable chair for long gaming and work sessions, then the Razer Enki Pro is very much worth considering. Most of us have to work within a budget, however, so let's dive in to see what sets the Enki Pro apart.

Razer Enki Pro: Price and availability

The Razer Enki Pro is priced at $999 and is available directly from Razer's online shop. Currently, the Enki Pro is only available in a black-and-green color scheme. That's in contrast to the black and "Quartz" colors available for the base Enki chair.

Beyond the chair, Razer also offers several accessories for the Enki Pro. You can pick up a spare head cushion with a multicolored "Chroma" Razer logo to replace the pillow that comes with the chair. There's also a Team Razer Floor Mat to keep your wheels gliding smoothly across the floor.

Razer Enki Pro: What I like

Right out of the box, you can tell Razer put quite a bit of thought into making the Enki Pro's setup as smooth as possible. You simply pop the wheels on, set the seat on the base, and then slide the backrest into the provided guiderails. You will have to screw the backrest into place, but the process takes very little time; I was able to complete the setup process in under 30 minutes.

The first thing that struck me when sitting in the Enki Pro for the first time was that the seat feels suitably broken in without the same stiffness you'll find in some other gaming chairs. It provides an ample bounce that feels delightful to sit on while still providing enough firmness to keep from feeling flimsy.

That extends to the backrest as well, where the chair cradles your back with a similar level of comfort that doesn't feel too constricting. Just a bit up from the seat, Razer built in a lumbar support that felt just right for my 5-foot-10 frame through long gaming and work sessions. However, the lack of adjustable lumbar support could potentially prove problematic for much larger folks.

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature of the Enki Pro, particularly if you're a Surface fan, is the use of Alcantara on the seat and backrest. It looks elegant with quality stitching and feels supple to the touch. Combined with the excellent leather covering on the rest of the chair, the whole thing is quite a handsome package.

At the top of the backrest, the accompanying head cushion attaches with the help of a magnet. While magnets can sometimes be finicky with such setups, allowing pillows to slide around, Razer's pleasantly remains firmly in place at all times. While it's a relatively minor thing, the overall shape and comfort of the pillow makes it my favorite of the chairs I've tested.

Around the rest of the chair, Razer hasn't overlooked anything in terms of materials. The 4D armrests can be adjusted with suitably durable chrome-covered metal buttons. They make a satisfying "kachunk" sound when snapping into place that I gradually fell in love with as well.

Rounding things out is the unique dial that you use to control the recline of the backrest. Rather than going for a lever like most other gaming and office chairs, the Enki Pro uses a dial on the right side that provides a bit more control when locking and unlocking the backrest. It's a neat addition, but ultimately doesn't make or break the chair.

Razer Enki Pro: What I don't like

My biggest gripe with the Enki Pro is that the lumbar support isn't adjustable. I noted that the fixed lumbar felt great throughout my time with the chair, and I'm sure it will work great for others of different heights and sizes as well. However, for anyone with a large frame, there's a chance you'll be begging for some way to adjust the lumbar support's position.

Adjustable lumbar support is something you'll find in much more affordable chairs. That the Enki Pro comes in at $1,000 and lacks this feature is disappointing, to say the least.

That brings me to what will be the biggest stumbling block for most: price. There's no doubt that this is a premium chair, from materials to comfort. I could definitely see the Enki Pro fitting in great in the $700-$800 range, but I'm not sure it sets itself apart enough to command its launch price.

Lastly, while this is a handsome chair that will fit in with most desk setups, the prominent logos and green threading are something that could hold it back for some. It's definitely not gaudy by any means. However, if you want something that just blends in without drawing any attention to itself, then you may want to look elsewhere.

Razer Enki Pro: Competition

The Razer Enki Pro may be the pinnacle of Razer's lineup, but you can get largely the same design and similar features for much less with the other members of the Enki cohort. If you like the look of the Enki Pro, then the base Enki is a great alternative for $400. If you want to save even more and go for a barebones option, the Razer Enki X is worth a look at $300.

All three feature the same basic design, but you'll see some material differences between the three. Most notably, you won't find the Alcantara covering or dial recline adjustment on the Enki or Enki X. The Enki, however, does offer a straight black color option, along with a pink-ish "Quartz" option.

Stepping outside of Razer's domain, Secretlab is probably where you'll find the best middle ground between price and features. The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 starts at $520 and is offers a ton of customization options. It's available in three different sizes, along with leather and fabric options, an array of premium custom designs, and includes adjustable lumbar support.

If you'd still rather stick with Razer, there's also the $500 Razer Iskur. Available in both leather and fabric options, the Iskur comes in two sizes for a bit of variety. Notably, it also packs a very unique lumbar support system that feels great and really stands out from the rest of the gaming chair crowd.

Razer Enki Pro: Should you buy it?

You should buy if ...

Money is no obstacle

You want an insanely comfortable gaming chair

You must have top-notch materials

Alcantara is your jam

You shouldn't buy if ...

You want adjustable lumbar support

You prize customization

That price is hard to swallow

Simply put, while the Enki Pro is an excellent gaming chair, it doesn't necessarily fully justify the $600 premium over the base Enki. The materials are top-notch and it's an exceptionally comfortable chair. However, if you're not impressed by the Alcantara and can live without the dial adjustment for the backrest, then it's hard to recommend over other, more affordable chairs.

You'd likely get more value for your money by checking out the Razer Iskur or one of the other Enki chairs in Razer's lineup. I'd also recommend taking a gander outside of Razer's garden. Secretlab offers up a ton of variety with a great mix of durable materials and comfort for a more affordable price than the Enki Pro.

That said, the Enki Pro is definitely up there with the most comfortable gaming chairs I've tried, so there's something to be said about Razer's execution here. And as a Surface fan, I'm definitely a sucker for Alcantara. If money isn't a concern, then you'll be happy for hours and hours of gaming in the Enki Pro.