Govee lights up IFA 2024 with new flagship light strips and a slew of new accessories

What you need to know

Govee just announced a range of lights and accessories at IFA 2024.

The company unveiled two flagship LED strip lights at the event, the Govee Strip Light 2 Pro and the Govee COB Strip Light Pro.

Several new lights and accessories are on the way before the 2024 holidays, including the Govee Curtain Light 2, Govee's Holiday Lights Collection, and the Govee Star Light Projector.

Govee will also launch an AI Sync Box Kit 2 in October 2024.

Govee just announced several new ways to light up a home, office, or streaming setup. During IFA 2024, the company unveiled its Govee Strip Light Pro 2 and Govee COB Strip Light Pro. Govee also detailed a range of lighting solutions on the way before the holidays, including the Govee Curtain Light 2, Govee's Holiday Lights Collection, and the Govee Star Light Projector (Aurora). To help keep lights on the same page, Govee also has its AI Sync Box Kit 2 on the way.

The Govee Strip Light 2 Pro ($59.99 for 2 meters) and Govee COB Strip Light Pro ($99.99 for 3 meters) will launch on September 10, 2024. The Govee Star Light Projector ($79.99) will follow shortly after on September 14, 2024. Those hoping to light up their homes for the holidays will have plenty of time to place orders, since the Govee Curtain Lights 2 ($149.99), Govee Chris String Lights 2 ($99.99), and Govee Icicle Lights ($139.99) all ship before the end of this month.

The Govee AI Sync Box Kit 2 starts shipping on October 14, 2024. Pricing starts at $239.99 for 55-65 inch TVs, bumps up to $259.99 for 75-85 inch TVs, and maxes out at $279.99 for 27-34 inch monitors.

Govee's lights and accessories are popular among gamers, though they also work well for general home decoration. Combing smart lights with seasonal decor can create a beautiful setup that you can also customize on a daily basis. We've reviewed several Govee products over the years, including the Govee Neon Rope Light 2 and the first-generation Govee AI Gaming Sync Box Kit. The lights and accessories earn high marks for their ease of use, versatility, and Govee's companion app. Several Govee products round out our collection of the best smart lights for gaming.

New Govee Strip lights

Govee's new COB Strip Light Pro emits diffused light without visible spotting. (Image credit: Govee)

The Govee Strip Light 2 Pro uses the company's LuminBlind Color Control System and supports five-way color control. It features 5-in-1 RGBWW light beads and can be segmented into as many as 10 sections per meter. Govee includes more than 100 preset scene modes and 16 music modes with the Strip Light 2 Pro. The strip can be controlled through several smart assistants, such as Amazon Alexa and google Assistant.

The Govee COB Strip Light Pro is the company's first COB solution. COB stands for "chip on board." If you're into tech and want to geek out about the how and why COB lights provide unique advantages, I suggest reading the breakdown by Ultra LEDs. But if you just want to focus on why you should consider them in your home or office, COB light strips provide a smoother light that's diffused and does not have visible spotting. The COB Strip Light Pro also has RGBICW LEDs and you can customize it with up to 12 segments per meter. Like its Govee siblings, you can control the COB Strip Light Pro with the Govee Home app or through a smart assistant.