Just a few hours left to save $60 on this SteelSeries gaming headset for Cyber Monday

Head over to Amazon and grab the SteelSeries Arctis &+ wireless gaming headset on sale for just $99.99 (opens in new tab) before Cyber Monday ends. This is a fantastic, award-winning headset that was selling for as high as $170 at one point this year and more recently was going for around $160. Either way, the drop to $100 marks the lowest we've ever seen.

One of the reasons this is on sale right now is because of the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7, a newer lineup that released earlier this year and covers a variety of budgets. Those headsets aren't on sale this holiday shopping weekend simply because they are so new. Your best bet for savings is the Arctis 7+ right now, and this is a fantastic deal price.

First things first, this is a wireless headset and it uses a USB-C dongle. The headset and the dongle connect via a 2.4GHz wireless connection that allows for lossless audio. You won't notice any latency and it won't even seem like you're using a wireless headset while you're gaming with how stable the connection is.

The headset also charges via USB-C and can do so quickly, giving you a 30-hour battery life that's ready to go with each new gaming session. Plus it still has that SteelSeries quality audio and durability so you get excellent sound that won't let you down.

While definitely compatible with your Windows PC, you can also use this headset with an Android phone, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and other platforms.

