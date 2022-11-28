Heck yeah! This super-fast 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is just $59

We’ve rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday PC deals on desktops, components, and upgrades, but we wanted to call out one specific one because it’s such a great deal and has so many uses.

The Solidigm P41 Plus Series 1TB M.2 SSD has dropped in price from an already low of $89 to just $59, which is a 33% savings.

OK, so what makes this SSD so unique? Well, it’s PCIe 4.0, which unlocks some awe-inspiring read and write speeds when combined with the latest laptops and desktop PCs. Case in point, Solidigm claims this SSD hits 4,125 MB/s sequential read speeds, which is around 1,000 MB/s faster than the best PCIe 3.0 drives. (Write speeds are no slouch either, coming in approximately 3,300 MB/s).

Quick read speeds are vital as it is what you “feel” when you run the OS, launch a video game, or fire up a larger application like Adobe Photoshop — the faster the SSD, the quicker things get launched (it’s not all CPU and RAM).

And 1 TB of storage is no joke. Even if you’re adding this as a second drive to your desktop PC, it will handle all your Steam games or house your photo and video library. If a desktop isn’t your thing, most modern laptops use an M.2 slot for their SSDs (except Microsoft Surface). That means you can swap out your measly 256GB one for 1TB and get better performance. Such a move is also good if you’re buying a laptop this Cyber Monday — go for the one with less storage and do it yourself. You’re guaranteed to save hundreds of dollars.

Reviews are also outstanding for this drive, with 4.8 out of 5 stars from 31 reviews on Newegg. One review even points out that Intel buys storage from Solidigm for its enterprise storage center devices (which Intel then sells to other companies). That’s a good endorsement for this SSD, and we’re picking up one or two ourselves!

