Lenovo's Legion Glasses beat Apple Vision Pro in one key area

What you need to know

Lenovo just announced its Legion Glasses, which let you bring a large virtual screen anywhere you go.

The Legion Glasses work with Windows, Android, macOS, and other devices with USB-C connectivity.

Lenovo is expected to begin selling the Legion Glasses in October 2023 with a starting price of $329.

The biggest gaming announcement of today from Lenovo is undoubtably the company's Legion Go handheld console, but that wasn't the only device unveiled. Lenovo also announced the Legion Glasses, a pair of glasses that allow you to take a giant screen with you anywhere you go. Of course, the screen isn't actually large. Instead, the glasses project your games or other media to make it appear as if you have a gigantic monitor floating in the air.

The Legion Glasses aren't an augmented reality device. There aren't any external sensors to anchor objects to the real-world. Instead, they're a straightforward accessory that allow you to have a large monitor wherever you go.

In each eye of the Legion Glasses, there is a display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Those screens are Micro OLED and have a 60Hz refresh rate. The accessory connects to a source device through USB-C. Windows, Android, and macOS work with the Legion Glasses, but the device you plug into the glasses must have full-function USB-C connectivity.

Analysis: Doing one thing right

Lenovo's Legion Glasses let you play games on a large virtual screen. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo's Legion Glasses aren't meant to compete with the Apple Vision Pro or Microsoft's HoloLens. You won't see versus articles comparing the Legion Glasses to the Meta Quest. Lenovo has taken a different approach with its smart specs. Rather than trying to do everything, the Legion Glasses do one thing, give you a screen anywhere.

Arguably, the biggest benefit to Lenovo's approach is the price of the Legion Glasses. Since they're essentially a portable monitor you wear on your face, they don't cost as much as devices like the Apple Vision Pro. The Legion Glasses are, of course, dramatically less capable than the Apple's offering, but that's kind of the point.

It's an interesting approach and I'm curious to see how it's received. The glasses look a bit goofy, but I could see people wearing them on an airplane. Handheld gaming consoles are on the rise but even the largest ones feature roughly a 7-inch screen. The Legion Glasses would make it feel like any room was your living room, at least when it comes to the size of the screen you can play games on. No promises on whether you'll feel as comfortable as when you're on your own sofa.