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When I was a child my dad's office shelf was filled with plastic toys from McDonald's that I played with. Some of those sat there for years as a reminder of short stops on vacations for lunch. Since those days over three decades ago, McDonald's toys have evolved.

Rather than a heavy plastic Grimace or another colorful mascot, McDonald's food now comes with computer accessories. That is, if you're in China.

McDonald's China teamed up with Lenovo to create a wireless mouse that looks like a carton of McDonald's fries. Apart from looking like a fast food item, the mouse is rather unassuming. It features two buttons and a scroll wheel. It charges through USB-C, which is standard for mice these days.

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McDonald's mice are made from around 60% recycled materials. Specifically, old Happy Meal toys were used.

The mouse comes with a carrying case that turns into a mousepad when you open it up, which is a clever design.

Unfortunately for myself and anyone else hoping to get their hands on one of the mice, McDonald's held a very limited run for the accessory. Only 4,000 units were made, and they were sold over a single weekend for roughly $14. There's also the geographic limitation of the fry mice only being made available in China.

McDonald's Moa McNuggets were dry and broke game lore, but I'd forgive those shortcomings to get a McDonald's mouse. (Image credit: Future)

My love of McDonald's is well documented. My Microsoft profile photo is me holding a Happy Meal. Call it a guilty pleasure or an occasional treat, I love a box of McNuggets or a taste of a limited-time item at McDonald's.

I often find excuses to review McDonald's food that is connected to Microsoft in some way, such as the Moa McNuggets inspired by Halo and the Minecraft Nether Flame Sauce.

If they ever launch a similar device in America, some of the mice may be made out of my old toys.

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