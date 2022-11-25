BEST Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals on 4K monitors

If you're on a PC all day or do a lot of photo and video editing, you're going to want a 4K UHD monitor. You won't see the pixels, text and images are shaper, and colors are denser thanks to having four times as many pixels as a full HD display. And while we have the best deals on gaming monitors for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we wanted to show you the best non-gaming displays with the best deals, too.

If you're in the market for a 4K display, you've come to the right place on the right day as there is no better time to pick one up as many have huge discounts making them within reach of those of us who are on a fixed budget.

So, without further ado, here are our top deals on non-gaming 4K UHD monitors for Black Friday and Cyber Monday that you can find right now.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: LG 43” UltraFine

The LG 43” UltraFine 4K is exactly what it sounds like: A massive, 43-inch, 16x9 display with 3840 x 2160 UHD resolution. You’re going to get four HDMI inputs and one Type-C as this display is built for more modern setups including people who either use a Thunderbolt 4 dock or connect directly from their laptops.

It’s also anti-glare, so you get vibrant colors (it’s not matte), but lower light reflectivity.

Being a non-gaming display it’s going to be a standard 60Hz refresh with 8ms response, but you do get HDR 10 support and 400 nits of brightness. There’s also a standard 200x200 VESA Wall Mount and integrated speakers in case you forgot some.

The big deal here? For one, it gets 4.8 out of 5 stars from over 2,500 reviews at Best Buy and 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, so it must be great. The other is the price as this display is usually $730, but it’s on sale this weekend for just $547 – a savings of $153 or 22%.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: Samsung A700 32"

Getting a bit smaller is the Samsung A700 series mid-range 32-inch LED 4K UHD display. LED is going to deliver some darker, deeper blacks and more even lighting over LCD. It has the standard 60Hz refresh, 5ms response, and supports HDR 10 with a 2500:1 contrast ratio.

For connectivity you get one HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort v1.2. It also supports picture in picture, which is useful for all sorts of situations.

With today’s deal, you save $110, bringing the price down to just $270.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: Samsung 31.5" Curved

If you want something a bit different Samsung’s 31.5-inch curved LCD 4K display fits the bill. It’s a mid-range size, but higher end monitor, which is why it comes in at $300 (it’s normally $450, so you’re also getting bigger savings). It has a 60Hz refresh, faster 4ms response time, but no speakers.

Again, there are only two inputs: HDMI and DisplayPort v1.2, so this is more built for a desktop PC than a laptop, although if you use a Thunderbolt 4 dock, you’ll be OK.

Curved is fun because it’s a more immersive experience as the ends of the display come at you a bit, giving better viewing angles. People are happy with this model as it earned 4.6 stars out of 5 from 160 reviewers at Best Buy.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: LG 27" UltraFine 4K

This LG 27-inch UltraFine 4K monitor falls right in the sweet spot of your normal 27-inch sized screen, but also a higher-end UHD panel (along with the LG name recognition). This display has 99% sRGB coverage making it ideal for photo and video editors, but it can also do double duty as a gaming monitor as it supports AMD FreeSync and DisplayHDR 400 (it’s still only 60Hz refresh, however).

Being a more modern display, this version has a Type-C cable so you can just plug right into your laptop, modern desktop, or even a Valve Steam Deck. The stand is also adjustable, which is something you don’t find in the lower price ranges.

On Amazon it has 4.5 out of 5 stars from 1,800 ratings, so it is a solid choice if you want a higher quality panel.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: LG 5K2K Ultrawide Curved

If you want the best, you found it.

This 40-inch Nano IPS Ultrawide hits 5K (5120) length wise and 2K (2160) in height, along with 98% DCI-P3 (which is exceptional), 96-watt power delivery to your laptop, three-side “virtually borderless design,” and a fully articulating stand.

What else does it have? Thunderbolt 4, HDR10, two ten-watt built in speakers with rich bass and supports VESA wall mounting. And, even more oddly, it supports 72Hz refresh.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: Samsung 32" 4K

The UJ59 from Samsung veers into the higher end of 4K monitors thanks to its billion-color shade support, 100% sRGB color gamut, and AMD FreeSync support (so you can do some gaming on it with an AMD Radeon Card). You also get a sleek design with thin bezels and picture-by-picture (PBP), letting you connect two separate inputs into the monitor and viewing them split e.g., your laptop and desktop can both be active, or even your gaming console.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: Dell 27" USB-C 4K

With built-in dual three-watt speakers, super thin bezels on three sides, Type-C connection, platinum finish, AMD FreeSync, and a quick-access USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port to charge or connect your phone or storage devices, there’s a lot to like in this hot looking 27-inch Dell monitor.

For more input, you also get two HDMI ports, one Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4, 65W power delivery), audio line in/out, and one Type-A (in addition to a second Type-A on the bottom edge).

In short, this is a very modern looking 4K display with a solid 4.3 stars out of 5. Its 25% discount makes it all that much sweeter.

Black Friday 4K monitor deal: Samsung 34" QHD

If you want one of the best and most immersive QHD (sorry, it falls just short of 4K, but it’s such a good display!), then this Samsung J791 Series is outstanding. It’s a 34-inch QLED UltraWide with a 3440x1440 resolution, adjustable height, and a USB hub.

This wide display also supports Thunderbolt 3 with 40Gbps and 85-watt laptop charging. It also supports picture-by-picture (so, multiple inputs at the same time, split down the middle) and picture-in-picture. But it’s the QLED technology we like the most as it delivers a substantial 3000:1 contrast ratio, which is much higher than your typical LCD.

Oh, and unlike the others, this display oddly supports 100Hz refresh rate.