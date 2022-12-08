Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor has dropped to a new low price

You can save a bunch on Dell's 32-inch Quad HD gaming monitor on sale for $369.98 at Amazon today (opens in new tab). This price is $30 lower than the next best price we've seen, and it's closer to $170 off the monitor's regular price over the last couple months. This sale is even better than what Dell offers on its own online store (opens in new tab).

This is one of several screens we keep tabs on in our roundup of the best Dell monitors, and this is the best price we've seen since starting that roundup. You can find plenty of other great deals there as well, including monitors of different sizes and specs that may interest you.

(opens in new tab) Dell G3223D 32 inch gaming monitor $540 $369.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A beautiful Quad HD monitor (2560 x 1440 pixel resolution) that has a 1ms response time and a refresh rate up to 165Hz. You get a USB hub, 400 nits of brightness, and plenty of other features including a Fast IPS panel that maintains color accuracy and viewing angles.

You can't play at a high refresh rate if your monitor can't reach a high refresh rate. That seems pretty obvious, but there are so many people out there who play at 60Hz even when they could go so much higher. Grab a gaming monitor like this and bump it up to 165Hz. You'll feel like you're living in the future in Call of Duty Modern Warfare II.

Plus, thanks to the Fast IPS panel you'll be able to maintain great viewing angles and high color accuracy. That's super important for image quality, but it's also great considering the display manages a 1ms response time along with its 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution.

Some of the other features include VESA DisplayHDR400 certified for HDR support, which improves the picture and gives you vibrant colors, and a USB-C port for connecting peripherals. You could even use that port to expand the real estate of your laptop or other small device. The display has AMD FreeSync natively and is Nvidia G-Sync compatible so it'll work with whatever graphics card you own.