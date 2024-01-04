Dell's new UltraSharp monitor goes beyond the curve with Thunderbolt 4, 120Hz refresh rate, and 140W power delivery

What you need to know

Dell just announced a pair of UltraSharp monitors ahead of CES 2024.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified and has IPS Black Panel technology.

The 40-inch monitor has a 5K resolution and covers 99% DCI-P3 as well.

The Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor has similar features to its larger sibling but has lower power delivery and a lower resolution.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (from $2,399.99) and Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (from $1,019.99) will launch on February 27, 2024.

Ahead of CES 2024, Dell just announced a pair of UltraSharp monitors. Both new devices feature curved displays, high-resolution panels, and are also Thunderbolt 4 hubs. Based on their specs, they will compete with the best monitors on the market, though we'll have to see how they perform in the real world to confirm that.

A beautiful 5K curved display

Dell's new UltraSharp monitor has a 5K display and is a Thunderbolt 4 hub. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor Specs Screen size: 40 inches (curved)

Resolution: 5120x2160

Refresh rate: 120Hz

Contrast ratio: 2,000:1

Color: 99% DCI-P3

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 hub

Price: From $2,399.99

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor has a 5K (5120x2160) resolution, is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified, and covers 99% DCI-P3. The monitor supports Dell Color Management software to calibrate colors as well. The IPS Black panel technology in the monitor allows it to have a contrast ratio of 2,000:1.

Our Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4924DW) review and Dell UltraSharp 34" Curved Monitor (U3423WE) review from last year were both filled with praise. The new 40-inch monitor has as good or better specs in just about all key areas when compared to last year's UltraSharp monitors.

Easy on the eyes

Dell's new monitor is the first 49-inch 5K monitor with a five-start certification for eye comfort. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell highlights that the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is the world's first 49-inch 5K monitor with a five-start certification for eye comfort. That's a lot of caveats, so there very well may be a similar monitor to feature the same certification. But the existence of other monitors that are easy on the eyes takes nothing away from the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor.

Dell partnered with TUV Rheinland to make its latest monitor. The refresh rate of the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor is 120Hz, which is double that of its predecessor. A built-in ambient light sensor adjusts screen brightness automatically based on the environment your monitor is in.

Dell ComfortView Plus has been improved as well, allowing the new monitor to reduce more blue light. Dell credits better LED backlight tech as the reason the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor has 35% blue light exposure rather than 50%. Exposure to blue light can fatigue your eyes, so reducing it can help long sessions at a desk be more comfortable.

Thunderbolt 4

In addition to its high-end display, the Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4924DW) is a Thunderbolt 4 USB hub. That means you can connect all of your accessories and peripherals to the monitor and then connect your laptop to the monitor through just a single cable. It's a convenient setup for those who need to swap between different laptops or if a monitor is set up on a hotdesk used by multiple people.

The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor (U4924DW) supports 140W power delivery, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, HDMI 2.1 FRL (Fixed Rate Link), and DisplayPort 1.4.

A smaller sibling

The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor has slightly lower specs than its larger sibling, but it's still impressive. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell's new 40-inch UltraSharp monitor received the majority of the company's focus in its press materials, but it has a smaller sibling that's almost as impressive. The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) has many of the same features as its larger sibling, though a few key specs are lower.

The 34-inch monitor has a 3440 x 1440 resolution, is TUV Rheinland five-star certified, and has IPS Black technology. The smaller monitor is also a Thunderbolt 4 hub, allowing you to connect several accessories without needing a dock. Notably, the Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor only has 90W power delivery. That's enough for many laptops on the market but won't be the best fit for more power-hungry systems.