Dell's UltraSharp 6K Monitor stands toe-to-toe against Apple's Pro Display HDR, and it's $1,800 cheaper

What you need to know

Dell just announced a pair of monitors that feature IPS Black displays

The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor has a 6K resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 600 screen, and a built-in 4K webcam.

The Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor can connect to two PCs at once and act as a dock for accessories.

Dell has a new pair of monitors on the way. The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor and Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor each feature an IPS Black panel, allowing for higher contrast and deeper blacks. Dell highlighted that this is the first 6K IPS Black screen.

The UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor launches on May 11, 2023 for $3,200. Those looking to purchase the UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor will have to wait a bit longer, as it is set to ship on June 22, 2023 for $1,530.

Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor Price: $3,200

Display size: 32-inch

Resolution: 6K

Type: IPS Black (LG)

Color: VESA Display HDR 600

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Brightness: 600 nits

Camera: 4K HDR

Ports: Thunderbolt 4 (up to 140W power)

While both monitors feature high-end specs, the UltraSharp 32 6K has the more impressive spec sheet. It has a DisplayHDR 600 certified display that can reach up to 600 nits of brightness. It also has a built-in 4K webcam, a pair of 14W speakers, and microphones that cancel echoing.

Our friends at iMore argue that the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor gives Apple's Pro Display XDR a run for its money.

That camera also supports auto framing and light adjustment and has an automatic SafeShutter for privacy.

The range of USB-C and USB-A ports on the back of the monitor will support a wide range of accessories. Additionally, the unit supports up to 140W or power through a Thunderbolt 4 port.

You can connect two PCs to the monitor at the same time and control each of them with a single mouse and keyboard. That functionality is thanks to built-in KVM.

Our colleagues at TechRadar have an entire piece on KVM and how it works if you'd like to learn about how Dell's monitor can switch between different connected PCs.

Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Monitor Price: $1,530

Display size: 37.5-inch

Resolution: 3840 x 1600

Type: IPS Black (LG)

Camera: None

The Dell UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor also features an IPS Black display, albeit one with a 3840 x 1600 resolution. That's still a high-res panel, but it is lower than that of its 6K sibling. The UltraSharp 38 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor has built-in KVM that allows you to connect two PCs at once. It also supports Picture-in-Picture and controlling both connected computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

Dell has been on a tear lately when it comes to its UltraSharp monitors. Our recent Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Monitor review shared quite a bit of praise for the curvaceous display. The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved Monitor earned even higher marks.