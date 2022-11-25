I'm using LG's 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor to share its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Grab a new gaming monitor with the LG UltraGear 27-inch display on sale for just $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is the lowest price ever for LG's popular display. The monitor has peaked as high as $380 this year and more regularly sells for around $300. This drop is only the second time it has ever gone below $280.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 27-inch gaming monitor $300 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) You get 1440p pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and an IPS panel. It's also compatible with both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards to help reduce screen tearing while gaming.

I actually use a double monitor setup that features two of these 27-inch screens side-by-side. They are great gaming monitors, but they're also good for a lot of other things like writing posts about great gaming monitors. In fact, technically one of the monitors is the LG UltraGear 27GL850-B (opens in new tab), which is very similar but includes a USB hub on the back. It also on sale for Black Friday and down to just $269.99, only $20 more.

The 27-inch screen includes a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. It manages all that even with an IPS panel, which has fantastic viewing angles and color accuracy.

As a gaming monitor, it has AMD FreeSync natively that helps reduce screen tearing when connected to an AMD graphics card. It is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible so you can get the same thing with a Nvidia graphics card that's new enough and connected via DisplayPort. You'll want to connect via DisplayPort anyway because that's the best way to ensure the maximum refresh rate, too.

You can forego the stand and connect this monitor to an arm or wall mount. That's what I do. If you're interested, I use this Fully arm mount (opens in new tab) for both of my monitors (15% off for Black Friday).