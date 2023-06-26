The new HyperX Cloud Earbuds II promise big sound from some tiny buds

What you need to know

HyperX just launched its Cloud Earbuds II for $39.99.

The wired earbuds are available in either black or red and feature 14mm drivers.

The HyperX Cloud Earbuds II come with a hard-shell carrying case, though it is only for protection and storage, as the buds use a 3.5mm wired connection.

HyperX just announced and launched a new pair of earbuds. They HyperX Cloud Earbuds II are a set of wired buds that can connect to just about any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack. HyperX started selling the Cloud Earbuds II for $39.99 today.

Despite being earbuds, they feature 14mm drivers. For context, many earbuds have drivers in the 8mm-12mm range. The 14mm drivers of HyperX's new earbuds should deliver richer bass and more volume (via Sound Unify).

The HyperX Cloud Earbuds II have a microphone, which is handy for mobile gaming. When you're on the go, it's unlikely that you'll have space for a freestanding microphone, so having it built into your headphones is convenient.

Since the earbuds are wired, they don't need a charging case. They do, however, come with a hard-shell carrying case for storage and convenience.

The headphone jack of the Cloud Earbuds II is at a 90-degree angle to make it easier to use the buds while connected to a device.

“HyperX is committed to enhancing and expanding the audio solutions available to all gamers to meet a range of gaming environment needs at varying price points,” said HyperX Director of PC Gaming Mrcus Hermann.

“The Cloud Earbuds II are enhanced to provide quality, comfort and audio performance at an affordable price to address mobile gamers’ needs for immersive audio on-the-go.”

Many phones have moved away from the 3.5mm jack in favor of a USB-C connection or Bluetooth connectivity. But most consoles, like the ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and Nintendo Switch, still have the legacy port.