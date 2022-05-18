Acer's new 27-inch Predator and Nitro gaming monitors are absolute beasts

What you need to know

Acer has announced two new 27-inch gaming monitors: the Acer Predator XB273K LV and the Acer Nitro XV272U RV.

The former is Acer's 4K flagship display with 160Hz, HDR600, and 1.07B colors, while the latter is a mid-range QHD option with up to 170Hz, HDR400, and 16.7M colors. Both displays have a 1ms response time and wide viewing angles.

Both displays are expected to launch in Q3 2022, though Acer hasn't provided a specific release date.

One of the most important parts of any PC gaming setup is a quality gaming monitor. Acer knows this well, and has provided many a PC gamer with excellent displays for many years. Recently, the manufacturer announced that it was expanding its lineup of top-notch gaming monitors with two brand new options: the Acer Predator XB273K LV and the Acer Nitro XV272U RV. And based on the specs provided by Acer following the announcement, it sounds like both of these panels will be nothing short of magnificent.

The Acer Predator XB273K LV is Acer's new flagship IPS display, complete with 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution, a refresh rate of 160Hz, and a response time of 1ms. It also features HDR support with HDR600 and a peak max brightness of 600 nits, a DCI-P3 color gamut of 95 percent with 1.07 billion colors, and a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1. Input signal options include two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, one USB-C, and four USB-A ports, four USB-B ones, and audio out. The monitor can also be VESA wall mounted, and it even comes with dual speakers. It's beefy, and it's also expensive, but it'll offer you one of the best 4K gaming experiences possible.

Acer Predator XB273K LV Acer Nitro XV272U RV Display Size 27 inches 27 inches Panel Type IPS IPS Resolution 4K UHD (3840x2160) QHD (2560x1440) Refresh Rate 160Hz 144Hz (native)

170Hz (overclocked) Response Time 1ms 1ms HDR HDR600 HDR400 Contrast Ratio 100,000,000:1 100,000,000:1 Brightness 400 nits (native)

600 nits (HDR600 mode) 400 nits (native)

400 nits (HDR400 mode) Viewing Angle 178° (H), 178° (V) 178° (H), 178° (V) Color Gamut DCI-P3 95% DCI-P3 95% Colors 1.07B 16.7M Bits 8Bit+FRC 8 Bit Input Signal 2x HDMI 2.1

1x DisplayPort 1.4

1x USB-C (65W)

4x USB Hub 3.0 (1x up, 4x down)

4x USB-B (2x up, 4x down)

Audio out 2x HDMI 2.0

1x DisplayPort 1.2 VESA Wall Mounting 100x100mm 100x100mm Speakers Dual 2W speakers Dual 2W speakers Power Supply External Internal Tilt/Height Adjustment/Swivel/Pivot -5°~ 25°/115 mm/±20°/±90° -5°~ 25°/120 mm/360°/±90°

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

In contrast, the Acer Nitro XV272U RV is more of a mid-ranged offering that's more affordable, though it's still an exceptionally impressive display. Its QHD resolution is still very sharp and the contrast is superb, and if the native 144Hz refresh rate isn't good enough for you, you can overclock the monitor to 170Hz for maximum smoothness. It also has a 1ms response time, HDR400 support, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The panel also features a stellar color gamut and a wide viewing angle, and you get HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 for input options. Like the Acer Predator XB273K LV, the Nitro XV272U RV can be VESA wall mounted and comes with two 2W speakers as well. If you want to enjoy gorgeous PC gaming visuals but don't have an optimal rig for 4K gaming, the Acer Nitro XV272U RV is a phenomenal alternative to the Predator.

Both of these displays are expected to be some of the best gaming monitors on the market when they release in Q3 2022. The Acer Predator XB273K LV will be available for $999/€949/¥5,999, while the Acer Nitro XV272U RV will have a lower price of $449/€399/¥2,499.