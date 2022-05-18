Acer's fresh Triton 300 SE gaming laptops have Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 30-series Laptop GPUs

What you need to know

Acer today announced a refreshed 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE and a new 16-inch Predator Triton 300 SE.

The gaming laptops feature 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA RTX 30-series Laptop GPUs.

Both laptops have displays with 16:10 aspect ratio, with the 14-inch model available with OLED.

The Triton 300 SE 14 is expected July 2022 starting at $1,600. The Triton 300 SE 16 is expected August 2022 starting at $1,750.

Acer has unveiled two new Predator Triton 300 SE laptops as part of its 2022 gaming refresh that also includes the Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop. First up is a refresh of the existing 14-inch Triton 300 SE; it's joined by a brand new 16-inch Triton 300 SE option for anyone who wants as much screen real estate as possible.

These new PCs look to have what it takes to compete for a spot in our collection of best gaming laptops. They're configurable with Intel's 12th Gen Core mobile processors as well as NVIDIA's powerful RTX 30-series Laptop graphics cards. Here's a look at the specifications as provided by Acer.

Category Predator Triton 300 SE 14 Predator Triton 300 SE 16 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Processor 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-12500H

Core i7-12700H

Core i9-12900H 12th Gen Intel

Core i5-12500H

Core i7-12700H Graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti Laptop

NVIDIA RTX 3060 Laptop NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti

NVIDIA RTX 3060

NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti Memory Up to 32GB LPDDR5-5200MHz Up to 32GB LPDDR5-4800MHz Storage 512GB, 1TB

M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD 512GB, 1TB, 2TB

M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Display 14 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

2880x1800 (2.8K)

OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3

2560x1600 (QHD+)

IPS, 500 nits, 165Hz, 5ms, 100% DCI-P3

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS, 400 nits, 165Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB 16 inches

16:10 aspect ratio

2560x1600 (QHD+)

IPS, 500 nits, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3

1920x1200 (FHD+)

IPS, 400 nits, 165Hz, 3ms, 100% sRGB Ports Thunderbolt 4

HDMI 2.1

Two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2)

3.5mm audio Thunderbolt 4

HDMI 2.1

Two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2)

3.5mm audio

Ethernet Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i Battery 76Wh 99.98Wh Dimensions 12.35 x 8.9 x 0.74-0.78 inches

(313.5mm x 227mm x 18.9-19.9mm) 14.1 x 10.3 x 0.78-0.86 inches

(358.5mm x 262.4mm x 19.9-21.9mm) Weight From 3.74 pounds (1.7kg) From 5.3 pounds (2.4kg) Availability July 2022 August 2022 Price From $1,600 From $1,750

The powerful gaming hardware is joined by 14- and 16-inch displays, each with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio. The smaller screen is available in an OLED option for those who want the best color possible, while the larger screen has up to a 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-Sync for reduced screen tearing. The larger model also comes with NVIDIA Optimus, which allows for switching between integrated and discrete graphics to save battery. Everything is kept cool with Acer's fifth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans and liquid metal thermal paste.

Both laptops include an Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i wireless modem, while the larger Triton 300 also includes an Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet controller for those who want to stick with wired internet. Ports include Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A, 3.5mm audio, and HDMI 2.1. A lock slot on the left side adds a bit of security.

There are two designs available for the 14-inch model. One is exclusively available at Best Buy, while the other is available at most major retailers. There's just the one design for the larger 16-inch Triton 300 SE. The smaller laptop is expected in July starting at $1,600, while the larger laptop is expected in August starting at $1,750.