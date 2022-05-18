Acer's new Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop gives more than 50 games a 3D stereoscopic view

What you need to know

Acer today announced a new Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop.

The laptop offers 3D stereoscopic gaming without the need for special glasses, with support for more than 50 games at launch.

Get up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage in a RAID 0 config.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is expected "early Q4" with a starting price of about $3,400.

Acer has announced a new Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition laptop to complement its mobile gaming lineup. The laptop is a collaboration that offers gamers a 3D stereoscopic experience without the need for extra glasses. As Acer explains it, the 15.6-inch 2D UHD display is bonded to a liquid crystal lenticular lens that can effectively switch back and forth between 2D and 3D views.

This is achieved with the new onboard SpatialLabs TrueGame app with support for more than 50 games at launch (with more expected in the future). Game developers relay information about depth of scene, and along with eye-tracking and real-time rendering, it's all translated into a 3D stereoscopic image. This is a feature not often seen in the best gaming laptops, and it should be appealing to anyone looking to push their gaming experience to the next level.

It understandably takes quite a bit of power to handle this sort of gaming experience, but the Helios 300 should be up to the task. You'll be able to configure it with 12th Gen Intel CPUs, up to a Core i9. The CPU is joined by up to a NVIDIA RTX 3080 Laptop GPU, 32GB of DDR5-4800MHz RAM, and fast M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD storage in a RAID 0 setup. Here's a look at the specifications as provided by Acer.

Category Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition OS Windows 11 Home Processor Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H RAM Up to 32GB DDR5-4800MHz

Dual-channel Graphics Up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 Laptop Storage Up to 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD

RAID 0 Display 15.6 inches

3840x2160 (UHD)

Liquid crystal lenticular lens

1920x2160 (3D mode) Ports Thunderbolt 4

Three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2)

HDMI 2.1

Ethernet

Mini DisplayPort

3.5mm audio Wireless Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E 1675i

Killer DoubleShot Pro Camera Eye-tracking Battery 90Wh Dimensions 14.14 x 10.88 x 1.08 inches

(359.4mm x 276.4mm x 27.55mm) Weight From 6.6 pounds (3kg) Availability Early Q4 Price From $3,400

With all this performance hardware inside, Acer has gone with two cooling fans, one of them using its 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D tech and liquid metal thermal grease. As for connectivity, you get Killer DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6E, with Thunderbolt 4, three USB-A, Mini DP, Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and HDMI 2.1 handling physical connections. There's a lock slot included for added security.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is expected to launch "early Q4" with a starting price of about $3,400.