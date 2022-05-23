AOC announces 27-inch AGON Pro AG274QZM 240Hz QHD monitor

What you need to know

AOC announced a new 27" gaming monitor in its AGON range, set for a European release in June 2022 with a RRP of £1,000.

The AGON Pro AG274QZM features a Mini-LED IPS panel and per-section backlight control with 576 dimming zones rated at 1200 nits peak brightness.

QHD resolutions up to 1440p with a max refresh rate of 240Hz with NVIDIA G-Sync and VRR compatibility, reducing the response time to 1ms GtG.

AOC expanded its AGON gaming hardware range by announcing its 27" AGON Pro AG274QZM QHD monitor. The Mini-IPS panel supports super-fast 240Hz refresh rates paired with NVIDIA G-sync and variable refresh rate (VRR) compatibility to reduce image tearing and stuttering. Its 1ms GtG (gray-to-gray) response time pairs with DisplayHDR 1000 certification to round off the high-quality panel and appeals to competitive gamers and esports enthusiasts who play at higher framerates.

The ergonomic frame on the AGON Pro is a Red Dot Design award winner with built-in cable management and adjustable height, tilt, swivel, and pivot points for horizontal or vertical alignment. AOC includes a monitor shield in the box which can prevent glare from other light sources and aid with visibility. A downwards-facing projector in the monitor stand beams the AGON logo onto your desk, and rear-facing LightFX RGB lights synchronize with other AGON equipment for RGB-loving gamers.

Extra connectivity on the AG274QZM includes four total USB 3.2 ports, with 65W USB-C for connecting docks and powering laptops. An onboard KVM (keyboard, video, mouse) switch allows users to switch between two separate sources, such as one gaming PC and another for streaming. Its feature set is rich for gamers and could rank within the best computer monitors in its price bracket upon release in June 2022 for the European market with an RRP of £1,000.