This is Microsoft's new "Copilot Cowork": An experiment with Anthropic's Claude AI models that plans and delegates your work

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Microsoft ships Copilot Cowork to its Frontier program.

Microsoft Copilot Cowork screenshot displayed on a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop
Microsoft’s Copilot Cowork is now available through the Frontier program, giving users access to Anthropic's Claude Cowork AI model. (Image credit: Microsoft | Edited with Gemini)