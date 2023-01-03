ASUS details its 2023 Strix line-up with the latest and greatest from Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD

What you need to know

ASUS has revealed its first 2023 ROG Strix laptops at CES with some big promises.

Latest hardware from Intel, NVIDIA, and AMD all in play.

Strix Scar 18 headlines the line-up with insane power and size but not weight.

ASUS has held the first of its CES 2023 launch events and first on the slate are its latest and greatest gaming laptops. And there's a lot of them.

Rather than detail every single laptop, though, I'm going to break down some of the key details that ROG buyers will find on their 2023 machines, as well as some of the most impressive new models, including the goliath that is the Strix Scar 18.

On one hand, there's some similarity, because ASUS was forward-thinking enough to have its laptop designs prepared in prior years for increases in display size. So while the outsides may look familiar, there's plenty of good stuff underneath.

Intel 13th Gen, NVIDIA 40 Series and AMD Ryzen 7000 inside

ASUS, as expected, is packing the latest from all the major players into its new ROG gaming laptops. From Intel, that means 13th Gen CPUs all the way up to the Core i9-13980HX, from NVIDIA the RTX 4090, and from AMD up to the Ryzen 9 7945HX.

Naturally, the highest-end internals are reserved for the flagship models with the highest prices, but ASUS ROG laptops for 2023 will be packing the best of the best if you want it.

At the highest end that now means a 24-core CPU is on offer alongside a 175W GPU, providing insane performance for gaming.

High quality and larger displays, no increase to size

It looks like 2023 is going to herald the arrival of the 18-inch laptop, like the colossal Strix Scar 18. In truth, despite having the largest display of any of ASUS' recent gaming laptops, its overall size hasn't increased compared to the older 17-inch version.

ASUS was prepared for the increase so the chassis was already there to accommodate it. What it does mean is slimmer bezels all around, and we get a 16:10 aspect ratio to boot. The same applies where the display sizes have been bumped to 16 inches as well.

Besides increases in size, ASUS is going big on the quality of its displays for its 2023 gaming laptops. All Strix machines are equipped with a Nebula display. The standards for these panels are at most a 3ms response time, at least 500 nits brightness, and all cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. In years past, some of ASUS' laptop displays were definitely lacking in color accuracy, so a commitment here is most welcome. Whether for gaming or for creative work.

Additionally, display options on the Strix lineup go up to 240 Hz refresh rate at QHD. The Strix Scar 16, however, will have the option for a Nebula HDR display. Based on Mini LED, this will have a peak brightness of up to 1,100 nits.

Improved cooling systems with three fans

First seen on the 2022 Flow X16, ASUS is bringing its TriFan cooling system to its 16- and 18-inch Strix gaming laptops. This is exactly as it sounds, with three internal fans compared to the two found on most gaming laptops.

It isn't just about an extra fan, though. These are paired with a full-width heatsink, again first seen on the Flow X16. But it's now bigger, and using a new liquid metal compound from Thermal Grizzly on selected models. Full surround vents allow for maximum airflow, and when all is combined it allows ASUS to push the TGP of the CPU and GPU further than ever.

Available through Q1 and Q2 2023

The various ROG Strix laptops will become available throughout the first two quarters of the year. Most versions of Strix and Strix Scar will hit the shelves in Q2, while the range-topping Strix Scar 18 complete with Intel Core i9 and RTX 4090 will become available in Q1.