Best CPU cooler for AMD Ryzen 7 3700X in 2023

AMD only dipped its performance goals for the Ryzen 7 3700X by a small amount compared to its more powerful 3800X variant, but it's still a capable CPU with eight cores and sixteen threads. Even with the stock cooler, it doesn't get too toasty, but any desire to overclock or push this processor to its limits will require a beefier CPU cooler.

Choosing the best AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU cooler

Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Thankfully, the Ryzen 7 3700X doesn't get too hot, and the stock cooler provided by AMD is a reasonably capable option. It's a no-frills choice, though, and it's not particularly exciting to look at through a PC case side panel, nor is it exceptionally quiet. If you have the space, any of our air coolers are more than enough to keep your CPU chilled, with the Noctua NH-D15 coming out on top as my favorite.

To keep things extra hushed, the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is similarly chunky but is practically unrivaled in its ability to operate in a whisper tone. For smaller builds or cases with spare mounting space for a radiator and clearance for fans, the Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240L RGB V2 is an ideal all-in-one liquid cooling option for the 3700X. Corsair's iCUE H100i Elite Capellix ramps up the RGB if you're aiming for a truly hype gamer aesthetic.