The best Oculus Quest 2 deals in May 2022

While the Oculus Quest 2, also known as the Meta Quest 2, has been around for a while at this point, it is still one of the most popular virtual reality headsets around. Since it can work as a standalone device or connect to your PC for even more possibilities, it's great for everyone from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. The biggest problem with the VR headset is the lack of great Oculus Quest 2 deals. Oftentimes, the headset has had trouble just staying in stock.

The Oculus Quest 2 deals can get a little creative sometimes. Direct discounts are rare, but bundles are common. We have seen the Meta website offer discounts on video games, accessories, or just include a gift card that can be used in the Meta store for whatever you want. When looking for the best Oculus Quest 2 deals, look for the best accessories that go with it such as a discount on the Oculus Link that lets you connect it to your PC or a free carrying case so it can come with you on the road. When there has been a direct discount it is usually on an older version or a refurbished device, and those can be really great deals, too, if you get them from the right retailers.

As time goes on, the deals will only get better. We'll keep an eye out on all the best places to find the popular headset and the best deals available at any given moment. You can also save by finding other options than the proprietary accessories, such as our list of the best Oculus Link alternatives.

The best Oculus Quest 2 deals:

Oculus Quest 2 256GB refurbished | $50 off

Amazon has refurbished versions of the 128GB VR headset on sale for $50 off. These are covered by a new Renewed Premium program that gives you a one-year warranty among other promises of quality and such. This is a program started by Meta, so the units are good.

Oculus Quest 2 128GB and 256GB refurbished | $50 off

If you'd rather upgrade to the 256GB version, try the Meta website which still has refurbished units in stock for the same $50 discount. So far other retailers offering this deal have been selling out while the Meta site has not, so it's a good alternative if you can't find the refurbs elsewhere.

Where to find the Oculus Quest 2:

Oculus Quest 2 128GB or 256GB

Amazon wasn't always the best place to find the Oculus Quest 2, but now you can get any storage capacity there. Plus it has a lot of bundles and all the accessories, so you've got plenty of options.

Oculus Quest 2 and accessories

B&H is another great online retailer where you can find all of the headset variations and all of the official accessories. Choose exactly what you want and maybe even find a bundle or two.

Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

Walmart has been one of the best places to not only find the VR headset in stock but find it on sale as well. For example, the Oculus Quest 2 used to have a 64GB version and Walmart had those at a low price just around a month ago. They are sold out now, but it's an option worth keeping an eye on if you're looking to save.