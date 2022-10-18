Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. XPS 13 2-in-1
It's premium clamshell up against versatile convertible in this Dell duel.
The Dell XPS 13 Plus will likely be the better option for most users since it has more impressive hardware, higher maximum configurations for RAM and storage, additional speakers, and options for higher-resolution displays. With that said, it lacks the versatility of a convertible like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, and its capacitive touch buttons aren't as reliable as normal function keys. It's also more expensive.
- Better specs across the board
- Higher max memory and storage
- Better audio
- Faster RAM
- Options for FHD and 4K
- Not convertible
- No function keys
- More expensive
- Worse camera
The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a superb alternative to the Dell XPS 13 Plus that has great specs of its own, as well as a versatile convertible design, reliable function keys, and better cameras. Its hardware is still less advanced than what you'll get with the Dell XPS 13 Plus, though, and it has fewer RAM and storage options as well as worse audio.
- Specs are still great
- Convertible
- Standard function keys
- Less expensive
- Better camera
- Worse overall specs
- Less max RAM and storage
- Worse audio
- Slower RAM
While both the Dell XPS 13 Plus and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 are going to serve you well, we think the winner in this matchup is the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Between its top-tier specs, extra RAM and storage configuration options, better audio, and higher-res displays, it will reign supreme over Dell's classic convertible for most people. The latest XPS 13 2-in-1 is still an awesome option for people who need a convertible laptop, though, and you shouldn't overlook it.
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. 2-in-1: Design and specs
In terms of specs, the Dell XPS 13 Plus is simply better than the XPS 13 2-in-1, though not by a significant amount. Between 12th Gen Intel P-series processors, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage, the XPS 13 Plus surpasses the new XPS 13 2-in-1's 12th Gen U-series CPUs, maximum of 16GB of DDR4, and 1TB SSD storage limit. Additionally, the XPS 13 Plus also comes with two additional speakers for better audio. However, the XPS 13 2-in-1's user-facing camera fights back with a sharper 1080p resolution than the 720p one found on the XPS 13 Plus. Additionally, the 2-in-1 also comes with a 2160p world-facing camera for taking high-res pictures.
It's important to note that while the XPS 13 Plus had a connectivity edge back when the XPS 13 2-in-1 was limited to standard Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 instead of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, that gap has been closed thanks to the recent improvements made with the new version of the convertible. Both devices now have the most advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support available.
|Dell XPS 13 Plus
|Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (9315)
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-1240P
Intel Core i7-1260P
Intel Core i7-1270P
Intel Core i7-1280P
|Intel Core i5-1230UIntel Core i7-1250U
|GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Memory
|8GB LPDDR5, 16GB LPDDR5, 32GB LPDDR5
|8GB LPDDR4, 16GB LPDDR4
|Storage
|256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, 1TB SSD, 2TB SSD
|256GB SSD, 512GB SSD, 1TB SSD
|Display
|13.4 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, 1920x1200/3456x2160/3840x2400, Touch/non-touch, LCD/OLED
|13 inches, 3:2 aspect ratio, 2880x1920, Touch LCD
|Ports
|2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
|2x USB-C Thunderbolt 4
|Audio
|4x stereo speakers
|2x stereo speakers
|Front camera
|720p RGB/IR camera (Windows Hello)
|1080p RGB/IR camera (Windows Hello)
|Biometrics
|Fingerprint reader
|Fingerprint reader
|Connectivity
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.2
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2), Bluetooth 5.2
|Battery
|55WHr (Up to 13 hours)
|51WHr (Up to 14 hours)
|Weight
|2.73 pounds (1.24kg)
|2.83 pounds w/ Folio (1.29kg)
|Convertible
|No
|Yes
|Price
|From $1,399
|From $999
The matchup gets more interesting when you look at the design of each of these laptops. The XPS 13 Plus sports a unique design with a wider keyboard, wider keycaps, a haptic and invisible touchpad, and capacitive buttons, while the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 features a Surface Pro-like detachable XPS Folio keyboard with a standard layout. The XPS 13 Plus' larger keys make it easier to type accurately with, but the capacitive touch buttons can be a little finnicky and aren't as reliable as standard function keys. We think the XPS 13 Plus' keyboard is more enjoyable to use overall, but if you often use the function keys, it may be better to opt for the XPS 13 2-in-1.
In terms of the displays the laptops are available with, both have sharp and attractive panels with thin bezels, a stellar color gamut, and an excellent brightness of 500 nits. You have the option of FHD+, 3.5K, or 4K UHD with the XPS 13 Plus, while your only option with the XPS 13 2-in-1 is a 3K panel. Overall, we're giving a point to the XPS 13 Plus here, as we feel that the availability of both FHD+ and 4K makes the device suitable for a wider range of users.
One big advantage of the XPS 13 2-in-1 is that it's a convertible laptop with a display hinge, making it ideal for inking with one of Dell's active pens (you can pay extra for a Dell XPS Stylus when purchasing the device). This gives the laptop an excellent amount of additional flexibility compared to the XPS 13 Plus, especially if you're someone who likes to use a stylus to navigate Windows, jot down notes, or create digital artwork. The fact you can take off the folio keyboard also means you could reduce the weight of the device whenever using it like a tablet, which could be useful.
Dell XPS 13 Plus vs. 2-in-1: Which should you buy?
While both the Dell XPS 13 Plus and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 are excellent laptops, we think most people will be better served by the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Not only are its specs better, but the device also has more options for memory, storage, and the display, as well as two additional speakers. In most respects, it's simply a better laptop, and while the convertible does have some advantages, the XPS 13 Plus comes out on top overall. It's one of the best Windows laptops ever made without a doubt.
Don't overlook the newest Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, though. Its specs are still great, and unlike the XPS 13 Plus, it can be used like a tablet thanks to the display hinge. Additionally, its regular function keys are more reliable than the XPS 13 Plus' capacitive touch buttons, and it comes with a sharper front-facing camera and a fantastic world-facing camera, too. It's also a little more affordable, and that's always something worth considering.
The Dell XPS 13 Plus offers better specs, more configuration options, a quad speaker layout for rich audio, and a unique new design. We think it will be preferable for most people, though it is a little pricier and isn't convertible.
Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 refreshes its convertible with a folio keyboard and a 3:2 3K display. It has better cameras than the XPS 13 Plus as well as a more versatile design, but features worse specs and fewer configuration options.
