A massive Helldivers 2 update just dropped during The Game Awards show

What you need to know

A new Helldivers 2 update just dropped named Omen's of Tyranny, and it's massive!

New maps, new weapons, and a new race once part of the Helldivers universe is back.

The Illuminate are the newly added race that the human race will be killing across universal frontlines.

For those in a bubble, Helldivers 2 took the world by storm earlier in 2024. Taking on bugs, robots, and hilarious friendly fire, your job was to drop in on colonized planets and take them back from whatever enemy ravaged the planet's surface. With a plethora of weapons, ordinances, and other world-saving equipment, players massacred millions of enemies across months of gameplay.

Now, fresh off their win for Multiplayer Game of the Year, they just dropped a massive update during The Game Awards show. In the Omen of Tyranny, a new threat faces humanity, the Illuminate. From the Helldiver's wiki, they're a highly sophisticated; their civilization has endured for several hundred thousand years. They call themselves the Squ'ith and are originally an aquatic species. These creatures dressed in ceremonial robes have managed to create a vast and extremely complex neural network for space travel.

Helldivers 2 - Omens of Tyranny | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Freedom doesn't come free, but it comes looking awesome. (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

With new enemies come brand-new maps and vehicles as well. The trailer showcased a complete ATV mowing down the Illuminate with an anti-Helldiver bumper. Slaying aliens never looked so satisfying. New weapons were also showcased, which we'll jump in on once more information is uncovered.

The craziest part of this? It's already out. Now available on Steam and PlayStation 5, Helldivers 2 fans can jump in and play tonight! Get to slaughtering, and get to liberating everyone! Humanity needs saving, and only you can do it. Are you up for the challenge, or will you let the Illuminate take the ground our race has so desperately fought for?

What do you think, Helldivers? Are you ready to save the human race from another threat on the frontlines? I know I am! As I write, my Steam is already downloading Helldivers 2 once again. It's time to catch up on some battle passes, too!