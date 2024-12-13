A new trailer for Mafia: The Old Country just dropped at The Game Awards

Mafia: The Old Country is in development by Hangar 13 and published by 2K.

The game is expected to release Summer 2025.

A new trailer was shown during The Game Awards 2024 ceremony.

Mafia: The Old Country just had its big reveal during the 2024 The Game Awards show after a portion of an ad for the game previously leaked online, along with a release window for Summer 2025.

Mafia: The Old Country - The Initiation Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This is the second look at the Mafia: The Old Country, which was originally announced in August 2024 via a brief teaser trailer at Gamescom. It is currently being developed by Hangar 13 and set to be published by 2K Games. The reveal trailer stopped short of providing gameplay footage, opting instead for in-engine cinematics rendered for the trailer.

The trailer that leaked was part of an ad campaign featuring just a brief, 15-second clip of the much longer trailer that aired during The Game Awards. 2K Games stopped short of directly commenting on the ad leak, but did post on social media, "There's much more to the story...Omerta will be broken tonight at #TheGameAwards."

There's much more to the story... Omerta will be broken tonight at #TheGameAwards 🤌YouTube: https://t.co/kuVVJRnzbS Twitch: https://t.co/mTO4O4keEsSteam (w/ Drops): https://t.co/pEqcXV2PZxX: https://t.co/FXwqHCGOJoDecember 12, 2024

The full-length trailer, dubbed "The Initiation" shows the first look at the game's new don, who says, "This is a family, bound by blood." This is juxtaposed with operatic singing before we switch to some cinematics of a young man with medium-length dark hair pulling a switchblade, firing a gun, and engaging in a fistfight. The game is set in Sicily, Italy, in the 1900s.

Mafia: The Old Country is currently listed to launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam. It has not yet been rated by the ESRB or Pegi rating systems, but it's safe to say that given the subject matter at play, the game will likely be tacked with an M rating. Mafia's developer, Hangar 13, previously developed Mafia III and Mafia Definitive Edition before releasing TopSpin2k25 earlier this year. The studio was previously working on a new IP, codenamed Volt, that was canceled in 2021 with a reported cost of $53 million.