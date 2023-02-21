All landing platform locations in Hogwarts Legacy

In total, there are 20 landing platforms in Hogwarts Legacy. Each time you touch down on one of these circular structures for the first time you'll acquire 80 experience points. If you touch down on enough of these landing platforms, you can also unlock some sweet Quidditch cosmetic outfits.

Since the Hogwarts Legacy world map is rather larger, it can be tough to know where exactly each of these landing platforms is, but all of the extra challenges are part of what makes Hogwarts Legacy one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there. Here's where you can find all 20 landing platforms.

All landing platforms in Hogwarts Legacy

(Image credit: Windows Central)

We'll start from the top of the Hogwarts Legacy world map and work down. The torches around the landing platform will light up after you've landed on it, letting you know which ones you've hit already.

North Ford Bog → Pitt-Upon-Ford Floo Flame: Fly south from the Floo Flame and you'll see the landing platform on your right, raised into the air on a wood plank structure. Hogsmeade Valley → East North Ford Bog Floo Flame: Fly east and you'll see it on top of a cliff near a bandit camp that's on the cliff above. North Hogwarts Region → Korrow Ruin Floo Flame: Fly north and slightly east and you'll see it on a small outcropping on a cliff. North Hogwarts Region → East North Hogwarts Region Floo Flame: Fly up out of the forest and head towards Hogwarts. The landing platform will be on a cliff between a bandit camp and a small old house. Hogsmeade Valley → East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame: Fly south towards the Merlin Trial and it will be above it and to the right on the cliff. South Hogwarts → Aranshire Floo Flame: Fly southeast of Aranshire Floo Flame along the path and you'll see the landing platform on a cliff that is on the opposite side of the moving dragon topiary.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Hogwarts Valley → West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame: Fly north toward Hogwarts and you'll find it on a cliff on your west side. Feldcroft Region → North Feldcroft Floo Flame: Fly skyward and directly east of the Floo Flame over some ruins and you'll see it on top of a cliff southwest of a bandit camp. Hogwarts Valley → West Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame: Fly south away from Hogwarts castle and head to the ruins near the Diricawl Den. The landing platform is in the squat ruined building, across the way from the tower. Feldcroft Region → Feldcroft Floo Flame: Fly east for a way until you come upon some two-story ruins against the cliff. The landing platform is on the second floor. South Sea Bog → The Mine's Eye Floo Flame: Fly south just over the cliff and you'll find the landing platform near the splitting train tracks. Feldcroft Region → South Feldcroft Floo Flame: The landing platform is on top of a massive boulder right next to the house that holds the Floo Flame inside it. Feldcroft Region → Irondale Floo Flame: Fly east and slightly south of the Floo Flame and you'll see the landing platform on a cliff next to some ruins.

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Marunweem Lake → Coastal Mine Floo Flame: Fly almost exactly south from the Floo Flame and go to the flags on the cliff to the east and you'll find the landing platform. Marunweem Lake → Marunweem Bridge Floo Flame: The landing platform is on top of the southside Marunweem Bridge ruins. Marunweem Lake → Marunweem Ruins Floo Flame: Fly west over the water and to the narrow strip of land that leads to a large rock column surrounded by water. The landing platform is on top of it. Manor Cape → West Manor Cape Floo Flame: Leave the house with the Floo Flame and then fly up up up until you can see the Manor Cape ruins. Fly over the grounds and when you see the gazebo on the cliff edge fly immediately down on the north side to find the landing platform. Manor Cape → West Manor Cape Floo Flame: Leave the house with the Floo Flame and fly south along the coast towards the rocks jutting out of the water. The landing platform is on the rock column nearest to the mainland. Cragcroftshire → Cragcroft Floo Flame: Fly south and slightly west toward the Clagmar Coast. There's a large rock pillar rising out of the water and you'll find the landing platform on top of it. Clagmar Coast → Clagmar Castle Floo Flame: Fly southeast over the rocky cliffs until you come to a sudden coastline drop-off. The landing platform is on a grassy cliff that faces the water below.

Hogwarts Legacy: Landing platform reward

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Those who take the time to land on eight Hogwarts Legacy landing platforms will unlock a Quidditch outfit set. You can get to it by going to main menu → Challenges → Exploration and scrolling down to Landing Platforms. Just make sure to go into this tab and redeem your rewards to get these fun cosmetics.

Quidditch Captain's Uniform — Unlocks at 2 Landing Platforms

— Unlocks at 2 Landing Platforms Quidditch Captain's Helmet — Unlocks at 4 Landing Platforms

— Unlocks at 4 Landing Platforms Quidditch Captain's Gloves — Unlocks at 6 Landing Platforms

— Unlocks at 6 Landing Platforms Quidditch Captain's Cape — Unlocks at 8 Landing Platforms

Vroom on a broom (or flying beast)

Now that you know where exactly to go to find each of the 20 landing platforms in Hogwarts Legacy you can easily knock this sidequest out. You'll gain some easy experience along the way not to mention, after you've landed on eight Landing Platforms, you'll be able to snatch up some sweet Quidditch Captain's cosmetic clothing from the Challenges tab. Don't forget to take the time to redeem these rewards or you won't be able to change your appearance into them.