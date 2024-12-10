Amazon's Prime Gaming has a bunch of incredible free games right now to celebrate Secret Level and you don't want to miss out on them

The Outer Worlds is free to claim from Amazon Prime Gaming right now.

Prime Gaming's latest free titles celebrate the new Secret Level show.

The Outer Worlds, Baldur's Gate, and Warhammer all feature.

All you need to get them is an active Prime subscription.

You may have heard of Secret Level, Amazon's new gaming-focused TV series that launched today on Prime Video, perhaps because it will feature the ill-fated Concord.

But in happier news, to celebrate the launch of the series, Prime Gaming is giving away a slate of related titles right now, and they're definitely worth getting your hands on.

Some big names are featured, including Baldur's Gate (but not the latest release so don't get too excited), along with The Outer Worlds, and a selection of title's from the Warhammer universe.

Here's the full list of what you can currently claim:

The Outer Worlds

Mega Man 11

Spelunky

Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition

Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War

Space Hulk Deathwing: Enhanced Edition

Necromunda: Hired Gun

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine

That's on top of other titles that include Quake 2, Star Wars Bounty Hunter, and Tomb Raider Underworld.

Of those listed above, sure, most are older games, but older games are still fun to play. With more recent hype for Space Marine 2 and Baldur's Gate 3, it's a good opportunity to check out what came before. And The Outer Worlds is fantastic.

The titles are available across a variety of PC storefronts, including Epic Games, GOG, and Amazon's own launcher. That's probably the only negative, but free is free, right?

So how do you get them? As long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, simply head to the Prime Gaming homepage and start claiming. If it's available on Amazon's own platform, it'll just get added to your account. Epic Games can be linked up so you can add games to your library there, too, but for GOG you'll be given a code you need to go and redeem over there.

They all expire at different times, too. The Outer Worlds will be there into 2025, but some expire in eight days, so don't miss out.