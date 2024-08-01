A new Game Boy-like gaming handheld with a gorgeous OLED display just launched, and its unique features have me excited

What you need to know

AYANEO is a gaming handheld and mini PC company that has released a bunch of unique devices.

Lately, the company has been pushing a 90s retro aesthetic with its AYANEO Remake product launch.

As part of this, the company recently released two new gaming handhelds inspired by the Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Micro.

These devices both feature joysticks and bumper buttons in addition to the usual buttons and D-Pad.

The Game Boy-like Pocket DMG also features a gorgeous 3.92-inch OLED display, a touchpad, and utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, which should make it very useful for modern gaming.

You can purchase both of these retro gaming handhelds at Indiegogo.

In March, I previously reported that the gaming handheld and mini PC company AYANEO announced several retro devices that would release this year. Time has flown, and now, arguably, the two most exciting devices from this initial announcement are finally available for purchase — The Game Boy-inspired Pocket DMG and the Game Boy Micro-inspired Pocket Micro. This isn't at all surprising, given that the company previously released what is basically a modern Nintendo 3DS (as seen in my Flip DS review).

As always, you can buy AYANEO's latest gaming handhelds from Indiegogo. There are various configurations and casing styles to choose from, including a Retro casing for the Pocket DMG that has a strong Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) vibe. There are currently early bird specials going on that make these devices more affordable while the discount lasts.

Being a gaming handheld enthusiast, both of these devices capture my attention, but it's the unique features of the Pocket DMG that really interest me. Let's take a look in more detail.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

A modern Game Boy with a twist

Image 1 of 2 The Pocket DMG features bumper buttons, a touchpad, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor. (Image credit: AYANEO) You can get the Pocket DMG in either black, white, or Retro. (Image credit: AYANEO)

The Game Boy-inspired AYANEO Pocket DMG runs Android 13 while utilizing a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 SoC (system on a chip), which is currently touted as one of the most powerful mobile processors for gaming thanks to its graphical capabilities.

AYANEO Pocket DMG specs OS: Android 13

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2

Storage: 8GB + 128GB | 12GB + 256GB | 16GB + 512GB | 16GB + 1TB

Display: 3.92" 1240 x 1080 OLED with 419 PPI, 500 nits

Controls: D-pad, ABXY buttons, joystick, touchpad, shoulder buttons

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3

Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x microSD card slot

Gyroscope: Six-axis

Battery: 6,000 mAH, 25W PD

Dimensions: 91.5 x 151 x 22.3mm (~3.6 x 5.9 x 0.9 in)

Weight: 278g (9.8oz)

Colors: Arctic Black | Moon White | Retro

You'll note by looking through the picture gallery embedded above, that the Pocket DMG is available in a classy white, elegant black, or a fun retro color scheme that's reminiscent of the SNES. Now, there have been plenty of OLED Game Boy-like gaming handhelds that have released lately, but this one stands apart due to some unique controls and features.

For one thing, this device features a joystick, bumpers, and even a touchpad for better control in modern gaming. I can honestly say I've never seen a touchpad on a Game Boy-like device as of yet and this could make it easier to control certain games. What's more, the Pocket DMG has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 to help users connect to various networks and accessories. The one area I'm not so sure about is the fact that the speaker is on the backside of the Pocket DMG. This might make it so that game visuals sound very distant and not nearly as clear as with some other devices.

Going back to the gorgeous OLED display, this screen is 3.92-inches, which could make certain games look a bit odd due to the aspect ratio. However, it offers an impressive 1080 resolution, 419 PPI, and can get decently bright at a peak of about 500 nits. Basically, this means games will look very vibrant and crisp, so you can appreciate every detail.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This device has a starting price of $451 when you get a black or white Pocket DMG with 8GB RAM and 125GB storage. The price goes up from there depending on what configuration you go with. However, early bird pricing it currently reducing the cost of all configurations.

AYANEO Pocket DMG early bird pricing

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Pocket DMG | See at Indiegogo This beautiful little gaming handheld is like a modern Game Boy with an OLED display, joystick, touchpad, and bumper buttons. You can get it in either black, white, or a Retro casing. Buy at: Indiegogo

Paying homage to a forgotten Nintendo handheld

Image 1 of 3 AYANEO Pocket Micro is designed after the forgotten Nintendo Game Boy Micro. (Image credit: AYANEO) It utilizes a Helio G99 processor, features a 3.5-inch IPS display, and comes in three colors. (Image credit: AYANEO) Pricing for Pocket Micro starts at $199, but early bird pricing reduces this to $189 for a limited time. (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Pocket Micro specs OS: Android 13

Processor: MediaTek Helio G99

Storage: 6GB + 128GB | 8GB + 256GB

Display: 3.5" 960 x 640 Borderless IPS, 400 nits

Controls: D-pad, joysticks, ABXY buttons, L1, L2, R1, R2 bumper buttons, RC button

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2

Port: 1x USB-C, 1x microSD card slot

Gyroscope: Six-axis

Battery: 2,600mAH

Dimensions: 156 x 63 x 18mm (~6.1 x 2.5 x 0.7in)

Weight: 233g (8.2oz)

Colors: Magic Black, Retro Gray, Soul Red, Retro Gold

I'm honestly surprised that AYANEO took the time to create the Pocket Micro. For those of you who might not know, it's designed after the Nintendo Game Boy Micro, which released in 2005. Many people don't even know that this gaming handheld existed because it didn't sell well, at all.

Still, AYANEO has decided to create this modern take on the failed system by giving it a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and having it run Android 13. The display isn't as impressive as the one found on the Pocket DMG. However, it's a small 3.5-inch IPS that can reach around 400 nits of brightness. What's more, AYANEO decided to add two joysticks to this narrow device and designed it so it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting to various networks and accessories.

This wide gaming handheld is available in three different color options, but the coolest one is the most expensive. Yes, you could buy it in Magic Black or Soul Red, but the Retro Gray is designed to look like a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller, which makes it the best-looking one of the bunch.

Pocket Micro early bird pricing

Image 1 of 1 It utilizes a Helio G99 processor, features a 3.5-inch IPS display, and comes in three colors. (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Pocket Micro | See at Indiegogo AYANEO pays homage to the Game Boy Micro with this narrow gaming handheld. It utilizes a Helio G99 processor with an IPS borderless display. Control your games using the usual D-Pad and buttons as well as two joysticks and bumper buttons. It's available in black, gray, red, and gold. Buy at: Indiegogo

More retro-style gaming handhelds are on the way

AYANEO has released a bunch of gaming handhelds in its short lifetime. (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO might have only officially come into being in 2020, but since then the company has managed to release dozens of devices including gaming handhelds, mini PCs, and other accessories. I myself have spent time reviewing a number of this company's gadgets and have appreciated the unique features that the company is willing to provide.

As someone who grew up with Nintendo gaming handhelds, the Pocket DMG specifically interests me. The inclusion of a joystick as well as a touchpad could make it easier to play certain modern games on this device. Of course, you'll have to accept that the 1:1 ratio of the screen doesn't fit many modern games, but if you're willing to only play emulators or live with this limitation, the Pocket DMG will be an awesome device to have in your collection.