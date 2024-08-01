A new Game Boy-like gaming handheld with a gorgeous OLED display just launched, and its unique features have me excited
AYANEO Pocket DMG is like a modern Game Boy with an OLED display, touchpad, and joystick. It's a retro way to play modern games.
What you need to know
- AYANEO is a gaming handheld and mini PC company that has released a bunch of unique devices.
- Lately, the company has been pushing a 90s retro aesthetic with its AYANEO Remake product launch.
- As part of this, the company recently released two new gaming handhelds inspired by the Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Micro.
- These devices both feature joysticks and bumper buttons in addition to the usual buttons and D-Pad.
- The Game Boy-like Pocket DMG also features a gorgeous 3.92-inch OLED display, a touchpad, and utilizes a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, which should make it very useful for modern gaming.
- You can purchase both of these retro gaming handhelds at Indiegogo.
In March, I previously reported that the gaming handheld and mini PC company AYANEO announced several retro devices that would release this year. Time has flown, and now, arguably, the two most exciting devices from this initial announcement are finally available for purchase — The Game Boy-inspired Pocket DMG and the Game Boy Micro-inspired Pocket Micro. This isn't at all surprising, given that the company previously released what is basically a modern Nintendo 3DS (as seen in my Flip DS review).
As always, you can buy AYANEO's latest gaming handhelds from Indiegogo. There are various configurations and casing styles to choose from, including a Retro casing for the Pocket DMG that has a strong Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) vibe. There are currently early bird specials going on that make these devices more affordable while the discount lasts.
Being a gaming handheld enthusiast, both of these devices capture my attention, but it's the unique features of the Pocket DMG that really interest me. Let's take a look in more detail.
A modern Game Boy with a twist
The Game Boy-inspired AYANEO Pocket DMG runs Android 13 while utilizing a Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 SoC (system on a chip), which is currently touted as one of the most powerful mobile processors for gaming thanks to its graphical capabilities.
OS: Android 13
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2
Storage: 8GB + 128GB | 12GB + 256GB | 16GB + 512GB | 16GB + 1TB
Display: 3.92" 1240 x 1080 OLED with 419 PPI, 500 nits
Controls: D-pad, ABXY buttons, joystick, touchpad, shoulder buttons
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3
Ports: 1x USB-C, 1x microSD card slot
Gyroscope: Six-axis
Battery: 6,000 mAH, 25W PD
Dimensions: 91.5 x 151 x 22.3mm (~3.6 x 5.9 x 0.9 in)
Weight: 278g (9.8oz)
Colors: Arctic Black | Moon White | Retro
You'll note by looking through the picture gallery embedded above, that the Pocket DMG is available in a classy white, elegant black, or a fun retro color scheme that's reminiscent of the SNES. Now, there have been plenty of OLED Game Boy-like gaming handhelds that have released lately, but this one stands apart due to some unique controls and features.
For one thing, this device features a joystick, bumpers, and even a touchpad for better control in modern gaming. I can honestly say I've never seen a touchpad on a Game Boy-like device as of yet and this could make it easier to control certain games. What's more, the Pocket DMG has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.3 to help users connect to various networks and accessories. The one area I'm not so sure about is the fact that the speaker is on the backside of the Pocket DMG. This might make it so that game visuals sound very distant and not nearly as clear as with some other devices.
Going back to the gorgeous OLED display, this screen is 3.92-inches, which could make certain games look a bit odd due to the aspect ratio. However, it offers an impressive 1080 resolution, 419 PPI, and can get decently bright at a peak of about 500 nits. Basically, this means games will look very vibrant and crisp, so you can appreciate every detail.
This device has a starting price of $451 when you get a black or white Pocket DMG with 8GB RAM and 125GB storage. The price goes up from there depending on what configuration you go with. However, early bird pricing it currently reducing the cost of all configurations.
AYANEO Pocket DMG early bird pricing
- 8GB RAM + 125GB storage: was
$451now $340 at Indiegogo
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: was
$531now $421 at Indiegogo
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: was
$612now $501 at Indiegogo
- [RETRO] 16GB RAM + 1TB storage: was
$702now $592 at Indiegogo
AYANEO Pocket DMG | See at Indiegogo
This beautiful little gaming handheld is like a modern Game Boy with an OLED display, joystick, touchpad, and bumper buttons. You can get it in either black, white, or a Retro casing.
Buy at: Indiegogo
Paying homage to a forgotten Nintendo handheld
OS: Android 13
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
Storage: 6GB + 128GB | 8GB + 256GB
Display: 3.5" 960 x 640 Borderless IPS, 400 nits
Controls: D-pad, joysticks, ABXY buttons, L1, L2, R1, R2 bumper buttons, RC button
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2
Port: 1x USB-C, 1x microSD card slot
Gyroscope: Six-axis
Battery: 2,600mAH
Dimensions: 156 x 63 x 18mm (~6.1 x 2.5 x 0.7in)
Weight: 233g (8.2oz)
Colors: Magic Black, Retro Gray, Soul Red, Retro Gold
I'm honestly surprised that AYANEO took the time to create the Pocket Micro. For those of you who might not know, it's designed after the Nintendo Game Boy Micro, which released in 2005. Many people don't even know that this gaming handheld existed because it didn't sell well, at all.
Still, AYANEO has decided to create this modern take on the failed system by giving it a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and having it run Android 13. The display isn't as impressive as the one found on the Pocket DMG. However, it's a small 3.5-inch IPS that can reach around 400 nits of brightness. What's more, AYANEO decided to add two joysticks to this narrow device and designed it so it supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting to various networks and accessories.
This wide gaming handheld is available in three different color options, but the coolest one is the most expensive. Yes, you could buy it in Magic Black or Soul Red, but the Retro Gray is designed to look like a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller, which makes it the best-looking one of the bunch.
Pocket Micro early bird pricing
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: was
$220now $190 at Indiegogo
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: was
$250now $220 at Indiegogo
- [Retro Gray] 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: was
$280now $250 at Indiegogo
AYANEO Pocket Micro | See at Indiegogo
AYANEO pays homage to the Game Boy Micro with this narrow gaming handheld. It utilizes a Helio G99 processor with an IPS borderless display. Control your games using the usual D-Pad and buttons as well as two joysticks and bumper buttons. It's available in black, gray, red, and gold.
Buy at: Indiegogo
More retro-style gaming handhelds are on the way
AYANEO might have only officially come into being in 2020, but since then the company has managed to release dozens of devices including gaming handhelds, mini PCs, and other accessories. I myself have spent time reviewing a number of this company's gadgets and have appreciated the unique features that the company is willing to provide.
As someone who grew up with Nintendo gaming handhelds, the Pocket DMG specifically interests me. The inclusion of a joystick as well as a touchpad could make it easier to play certain modern games on this device. Of course, you'll have to accept that the 1:1 ratio of the screen doesn't fit many modern games, but if you're willing to only play emulators or live with this limitation, the Pocket DMG will be an awesome device to have in your collection.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).