Game Boy like OLED gaming handheld powered by Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 and other retro devices announced by AYANEO

What you need to know

AYANEO is a Chinese gaming handheld and mini PC company that has been around since 2020.

Recently, AYANEO announced six retro devices including three gaming handhelds, a gaming dock, a mini PC, and a power bank.

One of the gaming handhelds has a very Game Boy-like design but is powered by a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 and has an OLED display.

Specs for these various devices can be seen within this article. It's currently unclear when each device will launch.

AYANEO is one of the most prolific gaming handheld companies on the market today. Since its inception in 2020, the Chinese tech company has produced or announced 15 devices. Recently, AYANEO announced five additional devices including three gaming handhelds (one of which looks a lot like Nintendo's classic Game Boy), a mini PC (that looks like an original Mac computer), a power bank (designed to look like an SNES), and a graphics dock (with a classic 80s starship aesthetic).

It's unclear when these devices will launch, but it will likely be on Indiegogo since this is historically where AYANEO has sold its products. Read further to see the details and specs for these six new AYANEO Remake line of products.

AYANEO Pocket DMG (Game Boy design)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Pocket DMG specs Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2

Display: 3.92" 1240 x 1080 OLED with 419 PPI

Controls: D-pad, ABXY buttons, joystick, touchpad, shoulder buttons

Ports: 1x USB-C

Of the new AYANEO device announced, the one I'm most excited about is the AYANEO Pocket DMG. It's designed to look like a Nintendo Game Boy, but features a joystick in the lower left corner that's next to a touchpad. There is also an AYANEO button in the bottom right. Much like the impossible-to-find-in-stock Analogue Pocket, this device comes in either black or white.

This lightweight gaming device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, a processor which is specifically intended for handheld gaming and supports Ray Tracing. The Pocket DMG also has a 3.92-inch OLED display with 1240 x 1080 resolution for stunning visuals. Players can control the device using the traditional D-pad, the A,B,X, and Y buttons, and the shoulder buttons.

It's currently unclear what some of the other buttons on the device do, but it would make sense that you could quickly adjust the brightness of the display using the side controls. It also seems to have the same kind of volume dial design as the classic gaming handheld but the speaker is located on the backside.

AYANEO Pocket Micro (Game Boy Micro design)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Pocket Micro specs Processor: Helio G99

Display: 3.5" 960 x 640 Borderless IPS

Controls: D-pad, joysticks, ABXY buttons, L1, L2, R1, R2 bumper buttons, RC button

Port: 1x USB-C

Colors: Magic Black, Retro Gray, Soul Red, Retro Gold

Few people remember the skinny Nintendo Game Boy Micro which launched worldwide in 2005, but that's exactly what this Pocket Micro design is paying homage to. It's powered by a Helio G99 processor and its 3.5-inch 960 x 640 borderless IPS display offers four times the resolution of the original Game Boy Micro.

In addition to the classic D-pad and the A,B,X, and Y buttons, players have access to two joysticks as well as L1, L2, R1 and R2 bumper buttons. There also appears to be a volume button along the top. The side of the device shows a button with an elipses on it as well as an RC button, which are likely used to access menus.

The exact dimensions of the Pocket Micro were not revealed, however, AYANEO says that it's about the size of an iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is about 6.33 inches long, 3.07 inches wide, and 0.31 inches thick. This being the case, it will be easy to slip into your pocket when you leave the house.

AYANEO Power Bank (SNES design)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Power Bank specs Battery: 12,000mAh Lithium Battery

Display: Monochrome OLED

Ports: USB-C ports (Up to 45W PD fast charging)

Someone on the AYANEO design team really loves Nintendo aesthetics and I cannot blame them. This is once more proven by the design of the AYANEO Power Bank, which looks an awful lot like a small Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES). It's even got the same kind of retro font that the classic console used along with a switch in the front next to a power button. One major difference, though, is the small monochrome OLED screen that displays how much battery life is left.

The exact dimensions aren't known at present, but we do know that this is a 12,000mAh high-density lithium battery pack that's smaller than your average phone. As such, it should be easy to slip into your backpack, bag, or pocket when you want to take it on the go. Two USB-C ports on the bottom of the device offer up to 45W PD fast charging so you can get your accessories juiced up as needed.

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01S (Mac design)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01S specs Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS | R9 8945HS

OS: Windows 11

Display: Multi-angle screen

Ports: 2x USB-C, 6x USB-A, 2x RJ45, 2x HDMI, headphone jack

I previously did an AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM01 review and found that it was a decent little Windows gaming device. The OS it uses might seem somewhat confusing considering that it is designed to look like one of the original Macintosh computers, but it does indeed run Windows 11.

This newer Retro Mini PC AM01S is very similar in design from the unit I tested, but with the distinct difference of having a flip screen display on the front. It runs on more powerful processors than the AM01 unit with either an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS or a Ryzen 9 8945HS to choose from. There are also more ports including two RJ45 ports, two HDMI ports, and two USB-C ports, which each only had one port in the original device.

AYANEO Air 1S (R7 8840U version)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

Windows gaming handhelds are what AYANEO is best known for, so it's not too surprising that one of the devices announced was the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U version of the previously released AYANEO Air 1S. The previous iteration only offered an AMD R7 7840U, so this one should be a bit more powerful. Both devices have the same AMD Radeon 780M graphics card, though.

Now, I haven't tested the AYANEO Air 1S out myself, but I have done an AYANEO Slide review and an AYANEO 2S review, which both used the same processor as the original device. As such, I assume this processor update should make the device run more smoothly.

AYANEO AG01 Graphics Dock (Retro starship design)

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO) (Image credit: AYANEO)

AYANEO Graphics Starship specs Processor: AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT 120W

RAM: Up to 8GB GDDR6

Ports: 2x DP 2.0, 2x HDMI 2.1, OcuLink port, 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x RJ45, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2

Color: Nebula Red, Interstellar Gray

The very last device announced as part of AYANEO Remake product line was the AYANEO AG01 graphics dock. Now, you'll easily find various gaming handheld docks listed on our lists of the best Steam Deck accessories and the best ROG Ally accessories, so it's not at all surprising that AYANEO would produce its own option for boosting graphics. In that way, it's similar to the ROG Ally's XG Mobile eGPU. This AG01 graphics dock features an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT with RDNA 3 Architecture, which AYANEO says offers GPU power up to 120W with up to a max RAM of 8GB GDDR6.

Sticking with the 80s retro style that the AYANEO Remake line has gone with, this graphics dock casing takes inspiration from retro starship designs. It has an RGB ring of light on top, comes with a USB-C to OCuLink Cable, and allows for tool-less disassembly if you want to update the M.2 2280 SSD. Take advantage of its slew of ports to get your various devices connected.

AYANEO continues to expand its scope

AYANEO never seems to slow down when it comes to producing more tech accessories and gaming devices. While the company started out simply with a focus on gaming handhelds it has since expanded its scope and will likely continue to do so as it finds more success.

I'm personally a fan of these retro 80-inspired designs even if they don't always make sense. If nothing else, they help the devices stand out from others. Sometimes, they make me marvel at how far technology has come in the time that I've been alive.

Historically, AYANEO has launched its devices on Indiegogo, so prepare to check there in the future when these devices eventually launch.