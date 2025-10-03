Backbone gaming controllers launch in trendy pink and purple exclusively at Target

Two new Backbone limited-edition mobile controllers are headed exclusively to Target. The Dream Purple Backbone One sells for $99.99 at Target, while the Mauve (pink) Backbone Pro sells for $169.99 at Target.



Online orders are available starting Oct. 5, and then these devices can be found in stores on Oct. 6 while supplies last.

For those not familiar with Backbone, it offers a mobile gaming controller built for Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, and other cloud platforms.

Our very own Jez Corden reviewed the Backbone Pro in June 2025 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, and Matt Brown reviewed the Backbone One back in 2022, also giving it a 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Let’s take a closer look at these Target-exclusive colors and some of the features that make these some of the most highly rated mobile controllers on the market.

Features and design

Image 1 of 2 Backbone Pro Pink edition (Image credit: Backbone) Backbone One Purple edition (Image credit: Backbone)

The Backbone Pro features large ergonomic grips with textured triggers and a refined profile. It supports wired low-latency play through USB-C, as well as Bluetooth with up to 40 hours of battery life.

It also includes two programmable back buttons for custom controls, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB-C pass-through charging. A dedicated capture button makes it easy to take screenshots and clips.

On the hardware side, the Backbone Pro uses Hall Effect triggers, which rely on magnets and sensors instead of physical contact. This design helps them last much longer than traditional triggers. However, the Backbone Pro does use standard sticks, which means stick drift is still possible, as Jez noted in his review.

The Backbone One doesn’t pack all the same features as the Backbone Pro, such as no hall effect joysticks, but it comes in at a lower price. Backbone describes it as the most accessible way to transform a smartphone into a portable console.

Cloud gaming adoption and why controllers matter