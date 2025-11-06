It took DICE two weeks, but the most broken Battlefield 6 'IFV' weapon is gone — pilots rejoice as the skies are temporarily safe

If you have been playing the widely successful Battlefield 6, you may have run into one part of the IFV causing frustration across the community. The infantry fighting vehicle, or IFV, is a lightly armoured transport that carries troops and comes equipped with extra firepower, including its lock-guided MR missile.

That missile has been taking down air vehicles with ease, and many players felt that helicopters and jets were unusable from the moment the game launched.

Continuing the theme of listening to player feedback, Battlefield has now pulled the IFV lock-guided MR missile for the infantry fighting vehicle while it works on “inconsistencies” with the weapon. The update is already live, and the studio expects to balance it and resolve the issues in an update next week.

Prior to the missile system being pulled, many Battlefield 6 fans were frustrated by how easily it could take down air vehicles. A lot of players took to places like Reddit to complain, saying the IFV had basically become a “delete button” for any vehicle, not just those in the air.

Players on Reddit highlighted several issues. Some pilots said the missile gave no lock-on warning at all, which meant no chance to flare or react. Others reported that the missile would lock across an entire map, land a one-hit kill, and ignore most countermeasures even when used correctly. A few people thought they were simply missing something, only to realise it was happening every time an IFV was on the field.

Lock-Guided Missile Disabled for IFV.We've temporarily disabled the Lock-Guided Missile (MR Missile) for the Infantry Fighting Vehicle as we work to address inconsistencies witnessed with this vehicle's countermeasures.This change is live and will apply from your next match…November 6, 2025

The post announcing its removal has seen a lot of support. Plenty of players are celebrating the change, although some are cautious about how the missile should return. Some want it heavily toned down, and others want countermeasures fixed and improved instead of simply gutting the system. A few pilots said they just want the missile to follow the rules described in its in-game description, which implies countermeasures should work.

Across all the discussions, the overall feeling was the same. As it stood, this missile system broke the balance of the entire vehicle sandbox, and players were running out of ways to interact with it.

What’s next?