Best Black Friday TVs for gaming (Xbox, PS5, PC)

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to pick up a new television. Thankfully, you don't need to rush into crowded stores to get doorbuster deals anymore. Gamers, or anyone else on the hunt for a nice TV, can sit back and order one from a plethora of retailers.

Gaming TVs have a separate set of requirements than televisions intended for just viewing content. You'll want a TV with a 4K display, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR. A nice set of speakers is a big plus as well, especially if you can get a TV with Dolby Atmos support. Those specs aren't that hard to find these days, but Black Friday makes getting a TV with them much more affordable.

Black Friday TV deal: Samsung S95B

Samsung holds several spots on our list of the best TVs for Xbox Series X for good reason. The company makes some of the best displays on the market and releases feature-rich televisions each year. The Samsung S95B continues that trend. It has a 4K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 HZ, support for FreeSync Premium, and HDR 10+. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos and has Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now built in so you can game without having to connect another device.

Features: 4K UHD, OLED, 120 Hz, HDR10+, FreeSync Premium, Dolby Atmos HDMI 2.1, native Xbox Cloud Gaming support

(opens in new tab) Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV (2022) | From $1,450 (opens in new tab) This smart TV ticks all of the boxes you need to game. It has a large 4K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+, Dolby Atmos, and has six speakers. You can even enjoy your favorite games without a console through Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now. The Black Friday deal for the TV also comes with an Xbox controller and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab)

Black Friday TV deal: LG OLED C2

The LG OLED C2 delivers many of the same high-end specs as the Samsung S95B OLED listed above, but at a lower price. The LG OLED C2 has a 4K OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It supports FreeSync Premium and Dolby Atmos as well. You really can't go wrong with either of these top two entries if you want a high-end gaming experience.

While there are some differences, such as color gamut and black levels, the biggest difference between the two TVs is that the Samsung S95B is only available in 55-inch or 65-inch models. The LG OLED C2 starts at 42 inches and goes all the way up to 83 inches. As a result, the entry level price for the LG OLED C2 is lower (because you can get a smaller model). During Black Friday sales, the LG OLED C2 is also a bit cheaper compared to Samsung S95B models of the same size.

Features: 4K, OLED, 120 Hz, HDR10, FreeSync Premium, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1

(opens in new tab) LG OLED C2 | From $897 (opens in new tab) This 2022 model from LG has all the bells and whistles you need for gaming. It has a 4K OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has an almost infinite contrast ratio and will get the most out of your Xbox Series X or PS5. All of its HDMI ports support HDMI 2.1, which also makes the LG OLED C2 a good option for PC gaming. Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Black Friday TV deal: Hisense RG6

The Hisense RG6 4K TV is significantly less expensive than some of the other options on this list. To hit that price point, Hisense had to lower some of the TV's specs, but not as many as you'd think. This model still has a 4K resolution and support for HDR 10. You do lose out on some gaming features though. The Hisense RG6 4K TV does not support FreeSync or Dolby Atmos. It also doesn't have any HDMI 2.1 ports.

Features: 4K, LED, 60 Hz, HDR 10

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch R6G 4K TV | From $370 (opens in new tab) This 4K TV supports HDR, HDR 10, and Dolby Vision. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, it has an auto low latency game mode to help games appear smooth when in motion. Since it is a Roku TV, it also provides access to streaming apps and channels. Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

Black Friday TV deals: Samsung AU8000

Like buying a used car, sometimes you can get a great bargain on a TV by picking up a one-year-old model. The Samsung AU8000 is below $400 on Black Friday and still delivers a solid gaming experience. It has a 4K display with HDR 10+. It only has a 60 Hz refresh rate though, which is a tradeoff you'll have to take to stay in this price range.

Features: 4K, LED, 60 Hz, HDR10+

(opens in new tab) Samsung AU8000 Smart TV | From $348 (opens in new tab) This TV may have launched in 2021, but it still delivers 4K picture quality and a load of smart features. Later this year, it will also gain support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and the Samsung Gaming Hub. The Samsung AU8000 is available in models ranging from 43 inches to 85 inches. Samsung (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Black Friday TV deals: TCL S535

The TCL S535 is also one year old, so it's another option for getting a good bargain. Combine that with the fact that it's on sale for Black Friday and you can get a lot of TV for $400. It has a 4K display that supports HDR 10. It doesn't have any HDMI 2.1 ports, but is a solid option for gamers on a budget.

Features: 4K, LED, 60 Hz, HDR 10

(opens in new tab) TCL S535 (50S535) | From $400 (opens in new tab) While this TV doesn't have a 120 Hz refresh rate, it does provide 4K quality at an affordable price. If your console targets 4K at 60 frames per second, it may be worth saving a few bucks instead of maxing out all your specs. Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you own an Xbox Series X or PS5, you'll want to get the most out of your gaming console. Purchasing a console and a TV can be expensive, but Black Friday reduces the sticker shock by quite a bit. You can get a TV that will deliver an impressive gaming experience for $400 this time of year. On the other end of the spectrum, you can max things out and get the ultimate gaming experience for a few hundred dollars less than usual.