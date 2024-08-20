Black Myth: Wukong — How to beat the Lingxuzi boss
Learn how to take down Lingxuzi, Black Myth: Wukong's first big boss.
The start of your journey to the west in Black Myth: Wukong is fairly relaxed overall, with many simple, easy-to-defeat enemies and generous checkpoints to help you get acquainted with the ARPG's core combat mechanics. Eventually, though, you'll come across a temple in the Black Wind Mountain that's home to your first true challenge: Lingxuzi, a vicious wolf demon eager to tear you apart and feast on your remains.
Lingxuzi has far more health than any yaoguai you've faced thus far, and deals significantly more damage as well. However, once you learn its moveset and understand how to take advantage of its counter-attack openings, you'll defeat it in no time at all. To help you do just that, I've written up a boss guide below that goes over the fight in detail.
Boss guide: How to beat Lingxuzi
Here's everything you need to know about the battle with Lingxuzi, including how to dodge its moves and when the best times to maximize your offense are.
- Many of Lingxuzi's attack animations have a delay before they land, so try not to dodge too early. You'll often be caught by the hit as you're coming out of your evasions if you do, so be patient with your timing.
- Lingxuzi gives you generous windows to counter-attack between its own moves, so make sure you play aggressively. Dodges override any basic combos you're doing, so you can still use them even if it starts attacking while you're in the middle of one.
- Throughout the fight, Lingxuzi will occasionally stop to lick its right paw; this is a fantastic opportunity to get in tons of attacks. You'll be surprised at how fast the fight goes if you effectively take advantage of these telegraphed openings.
- This is a great time to charge up a Focus-powered heavy attack, especially if you have some Focus built up already from recent melee hits and perfect dodges.
- Lingxuzi is likely to begin the fight with an attack immediately, so watch out for that. Be ready to dodge this, or else you'll start the battle wounded and will have to use one of your gourd heals right away.
- A common attack Lingxuzi does sees it leap at you and slash with one claw before following up with the second one after they land. I recommend dodging towards the direction these swipes are coming from to reduce the number of invincibility frames (iframes) you need.
- A similar move involves Lingxuzi spreading both claws out as it jumps and trying to land on and crush you. This attack is less dangerous and easy to dodge, but it does have a delay.
- There's another variation in which it slashes at you with both claws instead. Avoiding it works the same way, though.
- If Lingxuzi backs up and raises its left claw, it's about to do a large sweep attack. When it comes, dodge through it for maximum iframe coverage.
- If you see or hear Lingxuzi breathing in (look and listen for wind effects), it's about to perform a damaging area-of-effect roar. Simply sprint away from the boss when this happens, as the range of the attack is quite short.
- One of Lingxuzi's trickier attacks is a bite in which it rushes forward, then stretches its head towards you to chomp you. Dodge to the left or right to avoid this effectively.
- This is one of the best attacks to use your Immobilize spell to interrupt because of how quick it comes out. By doing this and then landing several melee attacks, you'll stagger Lingxuzi out of the move.
- Another noteworthy move is one where Lingxuzi, from medium range, bares its fangs before sliding across the ground and attempting to throw you into the air with its right claw. If this lands, it will then leap up after you and smash you back into the ground, dealing heavy damage. Watch its mouth for the telegraph whenever you're not right up close to it, and be ready to dodge right after you see it.
- A third sees Lingxuzi drag its right claw through the ground for a full second before slashing up at you. This is the most delayed move in Lingxuzi's repertoire, and is best avoided by dodging laterally multiple times since the dragging animation can also hit and stagger you.
- Finally, Lingxuzi will occasionally leap onto the roofs of the temple you're fighting in, eyeing you up for a second or two before leaping to land on you, then follow up with a slam with its paws. The initial jump at you isn't delayed once Lingxuzi commits to the move and needs to be dodged immediately, but the follow-up slam is. Keep that in mind when avoiding this attack.
And that's it! As long as you're patient with your dodging and stay on offense as much as you can, you'll take down Lingxuzi in no time. It's a tough boss at first, but once you learn how the fight works, you shouldn't have much trouble. Steel yourself, though, because your struggles in Black Myth: Wukong's first chapter are far from over.
Black Myth: Wukong is one of 2024's biggest games, and arguably one of the best PC games to play if you're an ARPG fan looking for something new (for my full thoughts on it, check out my review). It's available on Windows PC and PS5 (an Xbox Series X|S version is coming, too) for $59.99, though right now it's actually on sale for just $54.39 at CDKeys.
Black Myth: Wukong | $54.39 at CDKeys (PC, Steam)
Black Myth: Wukong is finally here, and it's a good ARPG to play if you're into flashy combat, challenging fast-paced boss battles, and beautiful worlds inspired by mythology. Right now, you can get it for a sweet discount thanks to a CDKeys deal.
Also see: Epic Games Store | WeGame | PlayStation Store
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. He's been writing for Team WC since the summer of 2017, and you'll find him doing news, editorials, reviews, and general coverage on everything gaming, Xbox, and Windows PC. His favorite game of all time is probably NieR: Automata, though Elden Ring, Fallout: New Vegas, and Team Fortress 2 are in the running, too. When he's not writing or gaming, there's a good chance he's either watching an interesting new movie or TV show or actually going outside for once. Follow him on X (Twitter).