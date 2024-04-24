Blizzard is hiring for a brand new project. What could it be? StarCraft 3? Warcraft RPG?! Overwatch dating sim?!!

What you need to know

Blizzard Entertainment has recently announced that it is hiring new directors for an upcoming, unannounced project.

The types of directors Blizzard Entertainment is looking for to help it develop this new title are a Design Director, a Narrative Director, a Creative Director, and a Senior Art Director.

Blizzard Entertainment is world-famous for creating the juggernaut MMORPG World of Warcraft, genre-defining RTS games like Starcraft, and revolutionizing competitive PvP shooters with Overwatch.

On April 24, 2024, Blizzard Entertainment announced that it is looking for new directors to assist it develop a brand new title that's currently unnamed. According to Blizzard's Careers website (via @HazzadorGamin), the specific type of directors they are hiring for this unknown project is a Design Director, a Narrative Director, a Creative Director, and a Senior Art Director.

Blizzard is hiring multiple Director's for Unannounced Project • Design Director • Narrative Director • Creative Director • Senior Art Directorhttps://t.co/laWLjvqpC6 pic.twitter.com/NJ1cD0COYMApril 24, 2024

There is currently no information or hints floating about the internet suggesting what kind of game this new project Blizzard Entertainment is developing is, even on the director hiring applicant page on Blizzard's website.

Blizzard cancelled its long-awaited survival project a short while ago, codenamed Odyssey. Microsoft acquired Blizzard last year as part of its Activision acquisition, and may be seeking to capitalize on all of those classic franchises sooner, rather than later.

Is Blizzard Entertainment creating a new universe or looking to bring back old franchises?

At this early, we can only speculate what kind of game this project will turn out to be. Could this unannounced project be a brand new game or could it be a new entry into one of Blizzard Entertainment's classic franchises like Starcraft?

It is certainly a possibility as according to an interview that Jez Corden conducted with Phil Spencer in 2023, the Xbox CEO mentions that Blizzard Entertainment still harbors the desire and passion of revisiting some of their old IP. However, we should all be cautious about getting our hopes up.

It would be awesome to see Blizzard Entertainment return to the Starcraft franchise to make Starcraft 3 as we haven't seen an update to that series since StarCraft: Remastered was released in 2017. Although, I personally would love to see this mystery project turn out to be a brand new traditional real-time strategy Warcraft game.

"In the case of Blizzard games specifically, really what I'd want to do is work with Blizzard's leadership to see where they have passion. I say all this, but I'm not at all suggesting that Blizzard doesn't have passion for reviving franchises too, I know that from my visits to the team. They absolutely have the passion in this area. There's a lot of excitement for possibilities that we can all do together. But also, I want our fans and customers to know that I don't bring up games just to tease to no end ... if people have watched how we've teased things in the past. There's usually some kind of reconciliation of those hints later on ... I'm not one to try and lead people on. It might not happen on the timeline that people would love, but usually when I tease, there's something there." Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming

I know it is never realistically going to happen as World of Warcraft is the biggest MMORPG on the planet and is currently the defining image for the Warcraft franchise. Still, it would be nice to see Warcraft return to its RTS roots if only for one game.

Of course, there are other possibilities on the table as to what this new game could be. Maybe Blizzard Entertainment is looking to revive StarCraft: Ghost, a cancelled first-person shooter spin-off of StarCraft? Perhaps it could be a sequel to the fan-favorite MOBA, Heroes of the Storm that is cross-platform capable like Pokemon Unite? Or Blizzard may decide to create something completely unexpected like a single-player RPG set in the Warcraft universe or something goofy and silly like an Overwatch dating-sim where you get to romance the iconic Heroes of Overwatch? Okay, maybe not that one.

Whatever this new project ends up becoming, we will be there to give you the latest scoop on it and let you know if it has the potential to become Blizzard's next best Xbox game or best PC game.