World of Warcraft player suspects her husband is secretly deleting her gear out of revenge

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A World of Warcraft player has a bunch of kind internet strangers offering her support right now, she shared her sad story on Reddit. This poor user believes her husband is secretly logging into her account and destroying her hard-earned Mythic+ gear to punish her for making social plans without him.

"I was so frustrated I wanted to cry."

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The post is going viral after being shared in the Girl Dinner Diaries subreddit (where women share unconventional, low-effort meals and vent).



The poster shared that the couple usually play WoW together, but her husband has been struggling with severe depression and refusing to leave the house. While trying to maintain her own social life, she occasionally goes out on her own when he refuses to go with her, including to a concert with friends. It was after reminding him of this upcoming outing that the first incident happened.



A high-value crafted staff vanished from her inventory, something that likely took took either 100 hours+ of grinding or £50 worth of mats to create. Staffs don't just 'disappear' in WoW; you need to manually drag the item away and type DELETE to confirm you want to get rid of it. Evidence that it had been destroyed was found in her item restoration menu.



Other incidents leading up to the concert included Great Vault rewards going missing and other gear disappearing from her character or showing as sold to vendors. After another disagreement, all gear from one character was outright destroyed.



The poster doesn't say whether she has confronted her husband about this yet, but her husband has her passwords and she often leaves the PC logged into Battle.net. Additionally, she filed a support ticket with Blizzard, which said there is no suspicious activity on the account and no other IPs have been logging in.

"The call is coming from inside the house," one top commenter noted, pointing out that actual account hackers would drain gold or steal items to trade, rather than calculatingly deleting soulbound gear out of spite. The gaming community has also told her that destroying digital items a partner cares about may seem petty, but they are valued nonetheless and have taken time and effort to obtain. This could be a massive red flag for domestic abuse and controlling behaviour. Fellow players have urged the poster to change all her passwords, enable 2FA and reevaluate her marriage.



She has since changed all her Battle.net credentials and added security without telling her husband, and plans to test whether things still go missing the next time she's away from home. Personally, I would have already gone scorched earth and fed him his scrotum, but it takes all sorts.

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