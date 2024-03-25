Brace yourself, whiskers are coming — Odd Bug Studio announces Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter for Xbox and PC

What you need to know

Odd Bug Studio has debuted a trailer to formally announce a sequel to its 2021 2D a-RPG, Tails of Iron, published by United Labs.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter is expected to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, as well as other consoles, later this year.

Doug Cockle, known for voicing Geralt in The Witcher 3, will return Tails of Iron to voice the narrator for a new adventure.

Odd Bug Studio is taking players back to the world of Tails of Iron for a sequel, but this time the grim and bloody world of Ratdom will tell a new tale. Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will follow the story of Arlo, a young rat on a quest for brutal revenge against the Dark Wings.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will see the return of Doug Cockle, the voice actor known for Geralt in The Witcher 3 as well as recent roles in Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2. Cockle will reprise his role as the narrator, detailing Arlo's bloody crusade against the Dark Wings in a new and expanded campaign. Like its predecessor, Tails of Iron 2 will be a violent and intense tale, featuring a semi-open RPG world fleshed out across six biomes.

This new game takes the violent lore of the first game to grander levels to push the premium indie envelope. Darren Newnham, United Label

A new monster-hunting element will be added to expand Tails of Iron 2's gameplay, with Arlo facing 15 new beasts. Arlo will be able to scavenge precious materials from the corpses of the beasts he lays to waste that can be used for vital upgrades. A new day and night system is set to be introduced in Tails of Iron 2, alongside improvements to base building that will give players access to better items, meals, weapons, and traps, to name a few things.

Fans of Tails of Iron can look forward to more of the grit and gore that was familiarized by the first. "We wanted to build upon what we achieved with the first installment and create a game that was more than just a straightforward sequel," said Jack Bennett, Co-founder and Lead Designer of Odd Bug Studio. "We took on board the incredible community feedback on the original game and set about crafting a more intense experience than its predecessor."

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Steam, PlayStation consoles, and the Nintendo Switch when it is released later this year.