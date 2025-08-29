It's prime-time gaming hours for a Thursday evening, but if you thought you were going to drop into Call of Duty and rack up a nuke or two for your combat record, you are sorely mistaken. Every single Call of Duty title on every single platform is currently experiencing a server outage.

❗️ Call of Duty #BlackOps6 | Call of Duty #WarzoneWe're investigating an issue that is preventing players from connecting to Call of Duty services.August 29, 2025

If you were in a match when the outage began, you were abruptly kicked back to the opening splash screen or fully kicked to the dashboard via a game crash. After attempting to connect to the servers, the splash screen returns a "Failure to load inventory" error.

After the initial crash, the Call of Duty Updates social media account posted that the team was investigating the issue. The outage was also posted on the Activision support website.

The crash is affecting every Call of Duty title, including the recently re-released Call of Duty: WWII, which just returned to PC Game Pass after being temporarily delisted because of problems with hacking and exploits. Additional titles from Activision are also impacted. A full list of impacted titles and platforms includes:

Call of Duty: Advance Warfare Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3

Call of Duty: Black Ops II Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Steam

Call of Duty: Black Ops III Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Steam

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Battle.net

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War All platforms

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 All platforms

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II All platforms

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III All platforms

Call of Duty: Warzone All platforms

Call of Duty: Ghosts Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Steam

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare All platforms

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Steam

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam

Call of Duty: Vanguard All platforms

Call of Duty: WWII Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile All supported devices

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Battle.net

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch

Crash Team Rumble All platforms

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Epic Games, Steam, Microsoft Store

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 All platforms



According to Activision's support page, the outage began at 7:59 PM PST/10:59 PM EST, but this seems to be in error. As of 9:25 PM EST, the official Call of Duty Updates account shared that the servers were beginning to stabilize, and the team would continue to monitor the issue as players begin to reconnect.

🛠️ Call of Duty #BlackOps6 | Call of Duty #WarzoneCall of Duty services are now stabilizing and we will continue to monitor as players begin to reconnect. https://t.co/B8BFi0re9fAugust 29, 2025

There has been no confirmation from official Activision outlets about what may have caused the hour-long outage.

This story is developing...