The sequel to one of the best and brutally difficult roguelike dungeon crawlers is coming to Xbox

Red Hook Studios has announced that Darkest Dungeon 2 will be coming to Xbox Series X|S along with the previously announced ports for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch consoles.

This game is a turn-based dungeon crawler with roguelike elements where you lead a party of disturbed heroes on a quest to stop the apocalypse while struggling to survive fighting off trauma-inducing monstrosities.

Darkest Dungeon 2 was released on May 8, 2023, for PC via Steam and will now be headed for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on July 15, 2024.

Red Hook Studios announced on its official YouTube channel that it will bring Darkest Dungeon 2 to Xbox consoles on July 15, 2024, the same day as PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch ports will launch.

Pre-orders for the base game are open right now, along with the Oblivion Edition of Darkest Dungeon 2, which bundles the base game together with its DLC add-on, The Binding Blade, which contains two new recruitable heroes, a new questline, a new wandering boss, and more.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is the sequel to the award-winning, turn-based dungeon crawler with roguelike elements, Darkest Dungeon. In Darkest Dungeon 2, you and a band of heroes are traveling to the far corners of the world to find and destroy an ancient evil force whose demonic influence is driving all of mankind to insanity.

Along the way, you must keep a close eye on your party's mental health to make sure they don't succumb to madness or betray one another, upgrade their abilities and gear to help them survive in battle, and make careful decisions during turn-based battles and exploration that could either lead them to victory or death.

Do you have what it takes face your failures?

Make tactful decisions in combat to prevent your party from joining the dead (Image credit: Red Hook Studios)

The original Darkest Dungeon was beloved for its macabre and gothic comic-book art style, oppressive atmosphere, and extremely brutal turn-based combat where a single mistake or bad luck could cost you an entire run.

Even our own Jez Cordon loved the original Darkest Dungeon when he reviewed it many moons ago. He stated that while it may not be for the faint of heart, it is a must-have for roguelike fans and those craving satisfying victories from overcoming difficult challenges.

Darkest Dungeon 2 sets out to build upon the foundation that made its predecessor beloved and challenging with new playable heroes for your party, new gameplay mechanics to learn and master, new dark locales to explore, and more nightmarish abominations to slay.

I personally never played any Darkest Dungeon game but I do enjoy turn-based roguelikes with challenging difficulty like Star Renegades. Perhaps a marathon of the Darkest Dungeon series is in order for me when Darkest Dungeon 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on July 15, 2024.

However, if you can't stand waiting for the console release of this upcoming Xbox title, Darkest Dungeon 2 is available for purchase on PC via Steam as it was released on the platform last year on May 8, 2023.