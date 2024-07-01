Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC — here's when you can play it

What you need to know

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is a heavily remastered version of Capcom's 2006 zombie hack-and-slash game, Dead Rising.

During the Capcom Next presentation for July 2024, the developers revealed that Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is slated to launch on Sep. 19, 2024.

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5 for $50 as a digital release.

A physical version of the game is also coming, but will be launching in November 2024.

Get ready to bash some zombies.

After announcing the Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, developer and publisher Capcom shared more details on what players can expect during the Capcom NEXT presentation on Monday. During the presentation, Capcom confirmed that Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

You can check out the newest trailer for the game below:

Using Capcom's proprietary RE Engine that also powers other games like Street Fighter 6 and numerous Resident Evil titles, Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has real-time lighting, meaning different areas in the mall can look vastly different depending on if players visit them during morning, noon, or at night.

While the graphics of the game have been heavily reworked to take advantage of the latest gaming hardware, Capcom confirmed the underlying gameplay mechanics have been tweaked as little as possible in order to maintain the "vision" of the original experience. One big new feature does arrive in the form of auto saves, meaning players won't lose as much progress if they go without saving for a long time before dying.

Capcom also confirmed that the digital version of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is scheduled to launch on Sep. 19, 2024, with a physical version slated to arrive in November 2024. The standard edition of Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster is $50, with a $60 special edition that includes a number of bonus costumes. Preorders are live now across Xbox, Steam, and PlayStation.

Analysis: Bring it on

Different players may consider different games in the Dead Rising franchise to be the best, but like many others, I'd definitely give that title to the original game. The mall setting is iconic, and it really can't be overstated how unique so many of the ideas in Dead Rising were at the time.

If this remaster is a big success, I'm curious what kind of reinvestment we'll see from Capcom in the franchise. Similar remasters of Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 3 seem like the obvious next point, but could we also see entirely new games arise?

I'll definitely be checking out this deluxe remaster, even if September is certainly starting to get a little packed with games I'm interested in playing. Stalker 2 and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 are both on the way at the that month as well. I've got a funny feeling we aren't done yet and that even more big games will be announced for September really soon.