Destiny 2's next big project is codenamed 'Frontiers' and has a release date window, but nobody actually knows what it is yet

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has given fans a closer look at what they can expect from the rest of The Final Shape's expansion year, Year 7.

Specifically, the game will feature three large seasonal Episodes. Echoes will focus on a growing Vex-related threat on Nessus, Revenant will be centered around Fikrul, the Fallen, and the Scorn, and Heresy will take players back to Oryx's Dreadnought amidst a shakeup of Hive leadership.

Bungie also revealed Destiny 2's next big project, which is codenamed "Frontiers." It's slated for a 2025 release.

Very little is known about Frontiers yet; it's unclear if it's an expansion, the name for a batch of new Episodes, or something else entirely. What we do know, though, is that it's for Destiny 2, which means that it isn't a potential "Destiny 3" sequel.

The decade-long Light and Darkness Saga may have come to a close with Destiny 2: The Final Shape, but Destiny — and more specifically, Destiny 2 — is far from over. In fact, even though The Final Shape has ended one journey, it's kicking off another with the dawn of Year 7's three seasonal Episodes that will build up to Bungie's next big release: a project codenamed "Frontiers" that's slated to come in 2025.

Frontiers was announced during Bungie's "The Journey Ahead" video documentary (you can watch it via the embed below) that also showed off what players can look forward to in Destiny 2's upcoming Episodes, all of which are $15 experiences centered around Echoes — fragments of the Witness' memories turned into powerful artifacts by a fusion of Light and Darkness. The first Episode is titled Echoes, and will see players investigate Nessus as an Echo that landed on it transforms it, alters the behavior of the Vex there in strange ways, and surfaces a new threat. That one goes live on June 11 (tomorrow) with Breach Executable, an offensive three-player activity.

The second Episode is Revenant, a Fallen and Scorn-themed release with Fikrul, the surviving leader of the Scorn, emerging as its antagonist with an Echo under his control. The vibe with this one is very "vampire hunter," with players becoming Slayer-Barons — essentially the Fallen version of a Witcher monster hunter — by literally brewing special potions and likely working with Mithrax and the House of Light. Finally, there's Heresy, which will take Guardians back to Oryx's Dreadnought and shake up the remaining Hive leadership in some way.

And Frontiers? Well, right now, nobody actually knows what it is yet, as the video didn't specify if it's actually a full-on expansion or if it's simply a codename for another batch of Episode releases. I suspect Bungie will eventually reveal more information as we approach 2025, but for now, all we can do is speculate.

The "Frontiers" title makes me wonder if we'll be leaving the Sol System for the first time since the first Destiny released in 2014, though this is only one way you could interpret the codename. Of course, given that it's a codename, this title may not have any relevance to its content at all. Again, only time will tell.

What is clear, though, is that Bungie clearly doesn't intend to end Destiny 2 any time soon. Many wondered if the studio would move on from the space fantasy looter shooter after The Final Shape's Episodes and begin working on a Destiny 3, but Frontiers' reveal strongly suggests that that won't happen until at least 2026 — assuming a third installment even comes at all.

Analysis: Bungie is COOKING right now

A screenshot from Bungie's video documentary for Year 7 and what lies beyond. (Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2: The Final Shape will definitely go down in the series' history as one of its best (if not the best) expansions, and based on everything seen in Bungie's new video, it looks like players have plenty of additional great content to look forward to. Everything shown looked fantastic, from each Episode's theme and story direction to the design of their weapons and armor sets, and I'm excited to eventually dive into Echoes after FromSoftware finishes blowing my mind with Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

As I wrote above, there's far less to say about whatever the Frontiers project ends up being. My guess is that it will kick off Destiny's next major narrative arc with Year 7's Episodes "cleaning up" the loose threads from the Light and Darkness Saga, though ultimately, this is just speculation. Hopefully we'll learn more soon.

Destiny 2 is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games for fans of multiplayer and looter shooters, and The Final Shape — the final expansion in the Light and Darkness Saga — is finally here and available to play now.