Diablo 4 Open Beta preloads are live on Xbox and PC for Early Access owners

Preloads for the Diablo 4 Open Beta are now available on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation for anyone that preordered the game and has Early Access.

The Open Beta is scheduled to first run from March 17-19 for Early Access owners, and then again from March 24-26 for all players.

To get Early Access and preload now, you'll need to preorder any edition of the full Diablo 4 game.

Preloads for the March 24-26 Open Beta run are slated to be available to all on March 22 at 9:00 a.m. PT / noon ET.

Preloads for Diablo 4's Open Beta are now live across all of the game's platforms for anyone with access to the Early Access version of the beta scheduled to run between March 17-19. This includes anyone that has preordered the full game ahead of the beta's release.

The Diablo 4 Open Beta is a sizable vertical slice of the complete experience, and will give players an opportunity to play through the Prologue and Act 1 of Diablo 4 and progress to Level 25. Notably, this progress won't carry over to the full game when it launches on June 6, 2023, but even so, the beta will allow you to experience the early game and get familiar with various Diablo 4 gameplay systems.

The download size of the beta is quite large, with the game requiring 70GB of free space on Xbox consoles and a whopping 85GB on PC. Before trying to start the preload process, make sure you've got enough room on your system of choice. The download size on PlayStation consoles is likely in the same 70-90GB range.

(Image credit: Activision Blizzard)

Once you've preordered the full game, you can access the Diablo 4 Open Beta preload on the beta's Xbox Store listing (opens in new tab), or the Diablo 4 section of the Games tab in the Battle.net client if you're playing on PC. Note that all Diablo 4 preorders provide Early Access to the Open Beta, so you don't need to buy a specific edition of the game.

The Open Beta is scheduled to become available for all players on March 24-26, and preloads for everyone should arrive on March 22 at 9:00 a.m. PT / noon ET.

Diablo 4 is slated to fully launch on June 6, 2023, with the Open Beta expected to run from March 17-19 for Early Access owners and then again from March 24-26 for all players. It has the potential to be one of the best Xbox games for fans of dungeon crawlers and hack-and-slash combat, and we can't wait to play it.