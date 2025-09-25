A few days ago, before Tokyo Game Show 2025 got underway, Square Enix showed off a new trailer for Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake, showcasing all the new gameplay content it will bring to these classic JRPGs.

These ranged from new abilities to use in battle, fighting multiple enemies solo in Dragon Quest I, Dragon Quest II's new party member, Matilda, and more. One of the biggest changes the Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake is bringing is a completely new, original underwater region to explore in Dragon Quest II, which was never present in the original game released in 1987.

To help players understand what this new locale has in store for them, Square Enix has released more gameplay details regarding this region and the dangers that await them.

Save the seas from the wrath of Mariella, one of the dark champions of Hargon. (Image credit: Square Enix)

In Dragon Quest II, the player is on a quest to save the world from being destroyed by the evil wizard Hargon. During the player's travels, they will eventually come across a ship that they can use to travel between islands and under the ocean's depths.

While exploring the sea, the player encounters mermaids who plead for their aid to save their kingdom of Mersea as it's under threat of being conquered by one of Hargan's Champions, the evil witch Mariella.

Accepting the Mermaids' plea for help, the player must explore the depths for sunken treasure that can aid them on their quest, face off against hordes of sea monsters, and slay Mariella before she destroys the Mermaids.

Face off against ghost ships in Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (Image credit: Square Enix)

The new underwater region is packed with all kinds of new enemies to fight in turn-based battles and dungeons filled to the brim with lucrative treasure to uncover. In addition, there are a few hidden secrets within the uncharted Seabed that only the toughest adventurers equipped with the finest gear will be able to uncover and live to tell the tale.

Who knows what secrets lie beneath the ocean's depths in Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake?

It's pretty cool that Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is adding tons of new content to the first two entries of the Dragon Quest franchise.

The original Dragon Quest I & II helped define the JRPG genre as we know it today for home consoles back in the 1980s, so it's nice to see these classic titles get expanded upon and treated with the reverence they deserve.

I'm looking forward to exploring the new underwater region in the Dragon Quest II portion of the Remake bundle and uncovering its secrets lying in the Seabed area.

For all we know, it could contain brand new, optional superbosses whose strength rivals that of Xenlon from Dragon Quest III or Estark from Dragon Quest IV, and will require the best gear in the game and sound strategy to beat.

But we will wait for a while before we can explore the ocean to find out, as Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake is set to launch on October 30, 2025, for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Windows and Steam.

