Face off hordes of enemies alone as the mighty Hero of the original Dragon Quest.

We're nearly one month away from the grand release of Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake, the two-pack reimagining of the first two entries in the Dragon Quest franchise.

To keep the hype train rolling, Square Enix has uploaded a new gameplay trailer showcasing the remake's new, exclusive content not found in the original Dragon Quest I or II.

This content ranges from new locales to explore, new power-ups and abilities, new stories, and more.

Here's a recap of all the new content coming in Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake.

To start things off, let's discuss a major change for the Dragon Quest I HD-2D remake.

In the original game, turn-based battles were a 1v1 affair, but in the remake, you will be forced to fight multiple enemies at once alone, as Dragon Quest 1 only features one playable character, the Hero.

To survive these handicap matches, the Dragon Quest I HD-2D remake will feature Sigils (a plot device from the original Dragon Quest II, now included in both remakes) to grant the player powerful new abilities to use in battle.

In addition, a new item called Scrolls will be able to teach the Hero new magic spells and skills, so they can learn early instead of unlocking them via leveling up.

Dragon Quest II HD-2D remake will also feature Scrolls and include unique ones that only certain party members can use.

Unleash the power of new skills unlocked with Sigils in Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake (Image credit: Square Enix)

On top of that, Mini-Medals will be retroactively included in both games of the Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake.

Mini-Medals are a staple of the franchise ever since Dragon Quest III, which rewarded players with mighty gear and items for collecting medals scattered throughout the world.

The original two Dragon Quest games never had Mini-Medals, but now they do in their HD-2D remakes to help give players a fighting chance at saving the world.

Fight beneath the ocean in in Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake exclusive underwater battles (Image credit: Square Enix)

Next up, let's discuss one of the biggest changes for Dragon Quest II's HD-2D Remake.

In this game, there will be an entirely new underwater region to explore, not found in the original game. It will be filled with new dungeons to traverse, new storylines to experience, new world-building to collect in the form of 'Memories of the World', and new enemies and bosses to slay.

The trailer also gives more details on Matilda, the Princess of Cannock. She is a brand new playable party member made for Dragon Quest II HD-2D Remake who will wreak havoc on the battlefield with lightning-fast attacks and chaotic abilities.

Additionally, Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake will feature a mini-game called Tombola, where you can try your luck at getting specific spheres that can be traded for fabulous prizes like gear, items, and more.

Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake new content is bigger than I thought, and I'm all for it.

What new foes await you in the depths of the ocean? (Image credit: Square Enix)

I knew Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake was going to get original content ever since Dragon Quest II HD-2D remake's new 4th party member was shown in the teaser trailer back in March 2025.

But I had no idea the changes and new additions would be this drastic. We're getting multiple new skills to learn, Dragon Quest I will have you fight multiple enemies solo, and Dragon Quest II is getting an entirely new underwater region.

If I wasn't stoked about getting my hands on this Xbox JRPG before, then I am now, as these changes look awesome.

Who knows what else this remake two-pack is hiding from the media? Perhaps we'll see new, secret post-game bosses or teasers for HD-2D remakes of Dragon Quests 4, 5, and 6?

With the recent announcement of the Dragon Quest VII Remake, it's only a matter of time before Dragon Quests 4, 5, and 6 get the next-gen remake treatment too (which I prefer to be with HD-2D graphics, as I am a sucker for pixel-art visuals).

Only time will tell if these remakes come to pass.

In the meantime, though, I'll be saving the world from the Dragonlord again when Dragon Quest I + II HD-2D Remake launches on October 30, 2025.

It will be released for Xbox Series X|S (with Xbox Play Anywhere support), PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Windows and Steam.