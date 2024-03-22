Dragon's Dogma 2 fast travel: List of where to find Portcrystals, ferrystones, and wagon carts

Dragon's Dogma 2 is here, and it's a monstrous game. A single-player, narrative-driven action RPG that challenges the players to choose their own experience – from the appearance of their Arisen, their vocation, their party, how to approach different situations, and more - in a truly immersive fantasy world.

It's one of the best games I've played in years, and Jez Corden agrees. It feels like there's an infinite amount of content to explore compared to the original. Speaking of the original, there are numerous returning elements, including Portcrystal and Ferrystones. Plus, there's another way to fast travel now. Let's dive in!

Dragon's Dogma 2: How to fast travel

There are two forms of fast travel. The first and most basic method is Wagon Carts. These can be found in major cities like Vernworth, where two of them reside.

The other method, which is more resource-intensive but also customizable, is to use Portcrystals.

What and where are Wagon Carts?

If you choose to ride without sleeping, you'll be treated with beautiful angles of scenery. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You can find Wagon Carts in major cities like Vernworth and Battahl, including some smaller ones if a route leads there. Players will take a Wagon Cart pretty quickly after starting the game. So, the method and explanation can also be found there.

While the first ride is free, there is a general cost associated with travel. To catch a ride, the player must first find the carriage driver. Have a chat and give him whatever amount he's asking for, which is usually somewhere between 100 and 200 gold. Jump in the back and take a seat on the wagon.

100G for near instant travel, hell yeah! (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You can choose to watch the entire ride or sleep. If you snooze, players can be attacked during the ride. This will wake the player up, and you'll need to defeat whatever is attacking the cart before you can leave again. The cart can be destroyed during the attack, so take care of it. If it tips over, players can right it by getting near it and holding the appropriate button.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To reiterate:

Approach the carriage driver.

Pay the man.

Sit in the back of the cart.

Stay awake or sleep. Be ready for the possibility of being attacked.

What are Portcrystals and Ferrystones?

Sweet, sweet relief for your feet. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Portcrystals are permanently placed fixtures in cities and towns, but you may also set your own Portcrystals at a destination of your choice. You may have ten Portcrystals in total placed at different locations throughout the world at any one time. After being placed, players can recover it and move it to another area.

To use a Portcrystal, players will need a Ferrystone. If a player has one, they can consume it for a one-time use to transport to a Portcrystal they've either unlocked or placed. These can be somewhat rare early in the game, so it's best to save them for when it's necessary, or you're overflowing with them.

To unlock a permanent crystal in a city or town, players must unlock them by interacting with them. In total, there are four crystals we're aware of.

It's near the giant Riftstone, you can't miss it. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The first one can be found in Vernworth near the northwestern corner.

Head south to the coastline. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

The second Portcrystal is located in Harve Village, near the southern rocky coastline. It's behind a shack.

The last two Portcrystals are story-related and can't be missed. So for spoiler-sake, we won't discuss their location.

To obtain movable or temporary Portcrystals, players must find them via quests or some other location. I don't want to leave you hanging, so here's a hint. Try becoming an Archer and approaching the weaponsmith in Vernworth. I'll let you take it from there, as it's a spoiler. It's a terrific questline, though!

Purchasable Portcrystals

After launch, CAPCOM added microtransactions to the game. One of them is the Portcrystal, which can be purchased for $2.99 USD. I don't know if that means you can spend $30 on 10 Portcrystals immediately or not. I won't be testing the feature, and I recommend people find these out in the world rather than spending money on them. Fast travel as a microtransaction is stomach-turning and I hope this decision is reversed. So far, in my playtime, I've found three. Which is plenty.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now, and it's one of the best Xbox games and best PC games you can play in 2024 if you love action RPGs with deep, varied combat and rich fantasy worlds. Capcom's new title is playable on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 for $69.99.

Dragon's Dogma 2 You are the Arisen, the one who holds the loyalty of Pawns and has an intertwined destiny with a powerful dragon. Work with your party to battle through tough enemies, explore distant locations, and grow stronger so you can take down your foes. PC — Buy at: <a href="https://greenmangaming.sjv.io/c/221109/1219987/15105?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.greenmangaming.com%2Fgames%2Fdragons-dogma-2-pc%2F" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">GMG (Steam) | <a href="https://cdkeys.pxf.io/c/221109/1566025/18216?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdkeys.com%2Fdragon-s-dogma-2-pc-na-steam" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">CDKeys (Steam) | <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100624765-14473384?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.humblebundle.com/store/dragons-dogma-2" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">Humble Bundle (Steam)



Xbox — Buy at: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDragons-Dogma-2-XBX-Xbox-X%2Fdp%2FB0CP34Z3DC%2Fref%3Dsr_1_2%3Fcrid%3D3AHFF7O3Z8Q8R%26keywords%3Ddragon%2527s%2Bdogma%2B2%26qid%3D1701721253%26sprefix%3DDragon%2527s%2BDogma%252Caps%252C185%26sr%3D8-2%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">Amazon | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-us%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fdragons-dogma-2%2F9ns9x2fctg3l" data-link-merchant="click.linksynergy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="anrdoezrs.net"" data-link-merchant="cdkeys.pxf.io"" data-link-merchant="greenmangaming.sjv.io"">Xbox