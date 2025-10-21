Run if you like, but you won't outrun them unless you're already safe.

After the success found with both Dying Light and Dying Light 2, Techland wasn't done. Jumping right back into it, they developed Dying Light: The Beast, which brought back the fan favorite Crane from the first game.

Dying Light: The Beast has been a rather big success. Hitting shelves earlier this September, Techland has come out swinging with the promise of some massive update features. In a blog post this past Thursday, Techland announced the following would be coming to Dying Light: The Beast:

"Over the coming weeks, players can look forward to a series of updates focused on replayability and endgame depth, including the anticipated New Game+, Legend Levels, and Nightmare Difficulty. The roadmap will also bring new weapon executions, Ray Tracing support on PC, an exciting collaboration with PUBG Mobile, and even more surprises yet to come!"

Let's get some skins people! (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

How many challenges are there over the next 11 weeks? In another post, Techland announced there will be a total of 22 challenges for players to work on, with 23 rewards to earn. "11 weeks of community challenges. 22 exclusive prizes. 1 Legendary Reward. Are you ready to answer the Call of the Beast?"

If 17 of the 22 challenges are met, all players who participated will earn the secret legendary reward. If players manage to complete 20 of the goals, everyone who participated in a single challenge will earn all previous rewards.

Some of the screens I've managed to grab in photo mode have been strikingly gorgeous. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Now, hopefully, that doesn't demotivate some people from working hard at the challenges once they've done one. I know I'll be doubling my efforts when it comes to these little goals as Dying Light: The Beast has been one of my favorite games in 2025.

My one hope is that we get something akin to permanent blueprints. Alright, maybe I have more than one hope, since I'd also love some nice, weird, magical device like the Paper Airplanes from the original Dying Light. I'm definitely looking forward to Legend Levels and Nightmare difficulty. It will pair beautifully with the new PC I'm looking to build once ray tracing drops!

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Week 1 is in full swing

We already have the truck skin! (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Techland has already announced the details for week 1:



Community Challenge: A Season to Dismember

Goal #1: Cut off 30,000,000 limbs Reward: Lumberjack Car Skin

Goal #2: Cut off 60,000,000 limbs Reward: Woodchopper Axe



Will the community rise to the occasion? There's a tracker showcasing the current count, which just so happens to have surpassed the 30,000,000 mark!

Speaking of trackers, I kind of wish I had my own little tracker to show how many I've helped "Cut up" for the world. I know it's at least a couple of hundred after this week!

Dying Light is worth every penny

Didn't manage a decapitation here. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

We're deep into the holiday rush, with Battlefield 6 and Borderlands 4 having already made their splash. Up next, games like Ninja Gaiden 4, Outer Worlds 2, and ARC Raiders will still launch over the upcoming weeks.

Dying Light: The Beast, in the midst of all those games, seems to have nearly been forgotten by some players. I'm here to tell you that you should absolutely not sleep on it.

In my 30+ hours of playtime, I feel like I've barely scratched the surface of what this game has to offer. While I'm quite a way through the main story, there always seems to be something new for me to find. Whether a weapon, blueprint, or a side story, the world of Dying Light: The Beast has kept me engaged in horrifying delight for dozens of hours.

Will you answer the call of Dying Light: The Beast's weekly challenges? Let us know in the comments or on one of our many social media channels. Is this the type of thing that keeps you invested in a game?

Dying Light: The Beast is available for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.