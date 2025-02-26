Edge of Memories - Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

On February 25, 2025, Midgar Studio and Nacon unveiled a new JRPG called Edge of Memories via an exclusive IGN reveal trailer. This game is a sequel to Midgar Studio's previous work, Edge of Eternity, and it's scheduled for release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The story of Edge of Memories is set in the fantasy land of Avaris, and it's on the brink of being destroyed by 'Corrosion,' a terrible plague that mutates all lifeforms it comes into contact with into horrifying, murderous monsters. Eline the Soul Whisperer is on a quest to save her world from this plague alongside her mentor Ysoris and Kanta, a shaman prince of a lost tribe.

However, her journey won't be easy as she will not have to contend with giant abominations but also her own Corrosion infection that threatens to turn her into the very beasts she is fighting to save her world from.

Edge of Memories will feature a fast-paced, real-time combat system designed by Mitsuru Yokoyama, who previously worked as the combat designer for Final Fantasy 15.

Do you have what it takes to save the world from Corrosion? (Image credit: Nacon)

Battles will have you combine your teammate's abilities to unleash powerful combo attacks. In addition, this game will let you harness the power of Eline's Corrosion to transform into a Berserker and crush enemies into dust.

It will also feature a giant, vibrant world to explore that will gradually transform as you progress in the game, stunning visuals created with Unreal Engine 5, and a heart-gripping story that deals with themes of fighting against the inevitable and accepting your mortality while appreciating life.

On top of that, Edge of Memories will feature a poetic soundtrack composed by Cédric Menendez. The soundtrack will have vocals by Emi Evans (famous for NieR: Automata's soundtrack) and a final theme composed by Yasunori Mitsuda, who worked on worked on Chrono Trigger, Xenoblade Chronicles, and Sea of Stars.

Will Edge of Memories be a big hit for Xbox or a fleeting thought?

This upcoming Xbox JRPG looks intriguing to me. It's got a colorful, gorgeously detailed art style, the combat seems cool enough from the brief snippets I saw in the trailer, and some of the monsters look deliciously grotesque and fun to fight.

I'm interested to see how this upcoming Xbox title/upcoming PC title in the coming months and if the final product will have what it takes to stand out amongst the Best Xbox JRPGs on the market, like Persona 3: Reload or Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.