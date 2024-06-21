Elden Ring DLC 'Shadow of the Erdtree' has a major problem with the Steam Deck, but a fix is coming

Shadow of the Erdtree is now the highest-rated DLC expansion in history.

What you need to know

Elden Ring's DLC "Shadow of the Erdtree" is here, and it's amazing.

Becoming the highest-rated DLC of all time on Metacritic, the massive expansion adds dozens of challenging ours to the already huge base game.

Owing to Elden Ring's optimization efforts, FromSoft's latest souls game runs incredibly well on handhelds like the ASUS ROG Ally and the Steam Deck.

However, some issues pertaining to anti-cheat features and Steam Deck in general is frustrating the experience.

From Software is aware of the issues, and is preparing a fix.

Elden Ring's big DLC "Shadow of the Erdtree" is here, and it's absolutely incredible. Adding dozens of hours of fresh gameplay, massive new areas, new boss battles, tons of new lore, and much more — Shadow of the Erdtree has supplanted The Witcher 3 expansion "Blood and Wine" as the highest-rated DLC expansion in history. However, it's not without a few bugs, here and there.

Elden Ring grabbed a new patch this week, buffing and nerfing various weapons. However, it also introduced issues with anti-cheat systems, throwing up error messages when playing online via Linux-based devices like the Steam Deck. In addition, From Software has identified a bug with single-player gameplay too, where if allowed to idle, the game would become unresponsive over time.

Note: a Steam Deck related issue has been identified and a hotfix is being worked on.Leaving your Steam Deck inactive for more than 5 minutes may stop the game from accepting inputs.We apologize for inconvenience.The date and time of the hotfix will be announced separately.June 20, 2024

You can use our guide on how to disable Elden Ring's easy anti cheat, but anti-cheat needs to be enabled in order to play online. Playing co-operatively in Elden Ring also opens you up to PvP invasions. If you were able to use mods while online, it would totally throw off the game balance, and create unfair match ups. Anti-cheat functions scan file integrity for modifications, and block players from playing online if it detects that modifications have been made to the game's files. Most anti-cheat systems are Windows-based, but the Linux-based anti-cheat systems designed for the Steam Deck often need some extra patches in order to play nice.

Linux-based gaming features like this are often the last to get patched up, owing to the platform's smaller market share. That is about to change over time, though, as the Steam Deck has massively boosted the popularity of Linux-based gaming. Microsoft has also done everything it can to alienate PC gamers on Windows 11, baking in bloated and unwanted features into the OS, including the postponed Windows Recall system that scans everything you do on your PC if you don't turn it off.

Luckily, From Software has acknowledged the issues with Shadow of the Erdtree on Steam Deck, and is now working on fixes. Exactly when we'll get those fixes remains to be seen, but From Software is generally quick when it comes to fixing truly broken stuff like this. We'll let you know when you can head to the Lands Between more confidently on Steam Deck as soon as we know more.