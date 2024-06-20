Prepare for the Elden Ring DLC with this massive '1.12' update, complete with patch notes and a huge change to the Elden Beast

Celebrate the launch of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree with a big update featuring balance changes, hairstyles, quality-of-life improvements, and more

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree promotional screenshot
Master new abilities to destroy your enemies in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)
  • Elden Ring has received a new update called patch 1.12 for all platforms, which will players will need to download in order to play the upcoming DLC expansion, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.
  • The patch notes for this 1.12 update includes PvE and PvP balance adjustments, new hairstyles for players to customize their characters with, quality-of-life improvements, and more.
  • Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will launch on June 21, 2024 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, and PC via Steam.

Last week on June 14, 2024, FromSoftware teased that Elden Ring would be getting a big update shortly before its highly anticipated DLC expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree launches on consoles and PC. Well, that time has now come as Elden Ring has received a hefty 1.12 update for all platforms, and it contains a wellspring of gameplay adjustments, bug fixes, quality-of-life enhancements, extra cosmetic options, and the ability to summon the player mount, Torrent, during the Elden Beast boss fight.

Players will be required to download this update, as it will enable the base game to support the DLC expansion.

The full patch notes for Elden Ring's 1.12 update (as quoted from the official Elden Ring website) are as follows:

Elden Ring 1.12 Patch notes - New features

What untold horrors wait you in the Land of Shadow? (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

First up is that Elden Ring will be getting a few updates to its system features and new cosmetic hairstyles for players to customize their avatars with:

Elden Ring 1.12 Patch notes - PvP exclusive balance changes

Steel yourself for Invaders while playing Elden Ring online. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The following is a collection of gameplay balance changes for Elden Ring's PvP content that doesn't affect the single-player or co-op content:

Elden Ring 1.12 Patch notes - General balance adjustments

Shadow of the Erdtree is riddled with intimidating bosses far more difficult and scary than the ones found in the base game of Elden Ring (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

These are gameplay adjustments that will affect both Elden Ring's PvE and PvP content:

Elden Ring 1.12 Patch notes - Bug fixes

Be careful when venturing into the Land of Shadow for all kinds of nightmarish creatures lurk in the dark. (Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

Update 1.12 will apply several bug fixes for Skills, weapons, game systems and more:

Elden Ring 1.12 Patch notes - Steam-only adjustments

Get ready to explore new massive locales in Elden Ring's DLC. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The following system adjustments for the 1.12 update will only apply for the PC (Steam) version of Elden Ring:

  • Changed the initial layout of "Key Settings" in "Keyboard and Mouse Settings" in the system menu.
  • Note: If you have created save data before this update, your layout will not be affected.
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse cursor would blink in the title menu, causing the game to be unstable under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug where a submenu with no items would be displayed after a right click during the tutorial.

FromSoftware has also confirmed that it will continue to update the game with more balance patches even after the DLC expansion launches, so keep an eye out for them.

I can't wait to return to FromSoftware's Soulslike magnum opus

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is almost upon us and I cannot wait to jump back into the Lands Between to see what this new DLC expansion has to offer, especially since my colleague Brendan gave the Elden Ring DLC a glowing review

However, be warned that just purchasing the DLC expansion won't be enough to access it, you will also need to defeat two of Elden Ring's toughest bosses first - Starscourge Radahn and Mohg, Lord of Blood. Fortunately, we have prepared guides on how to defeat Radahn and how to beat Mohg to help you overcome these titanic bosses and unlock entry for the first and only DLC expansion for one of the best Soulslike games FromSoftware has ever created.

Elden Ring is one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of all time, and we strongly recommend picking it up and beginning a playthrough now if you haven't done one already. That way, you'll have some time to experience what 2022's Game of the Year has to offer before the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC launches on June 21. Notably, the expansion is available to preorder on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and Windows PC now, and there's even a Collector's Edition with several awesome collectibles included.

Travel to the Land of Shadow in search of Miquella and discover a new world filled with dark secrets, haunting landscapes, and monsters ripped straight out of your nightmares ready to rend your soul asunder.

Also see: Shadow of the Erdtree (PC, $37.09) | Deluxe Edition (PC, $90.89)

Collector's Edition: Bandai Namco Store (€249.99)

