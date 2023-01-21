Elden Ring GeoGuessr turns the map into a boss fight

What you need to know

An Elden Ring GeoGuessr, a riff on the original GeoGuessr game, as been released on Lostgamer.io.

The game challenges players to pinpoint a specific Elden Ring map location using in-game screenshots. The closer your guess is, the more points you receive.

The game is free-to-play on any web browser, and the experience can be customized extensively. It also supports multiplayer, allowing you to play against your friends.

Elden Ring is different from previous FromSoftware titles in quite a few ways, but undoubtedly, its map is what stands out the most. Compared to the likes of Dark Souls and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which were mostly made up of linear levels connected to one another in a non-linear fashion, Elden Ring goes full open world and drops players into one of the largest and deepest maps in all of gaming. But while the overwhelming scale and depth of the Lands Between is intimidating at first, most players are able to commit its landmarks, features, and overall topography to memory as they explore and learn to navigate the world's many, many dangers.

If you're a seasoned Elden Ring player and you'd like to put your knowledge of its map to the test, you'll love the fan-made Elden Ring GeoGuessr game that recently hit the Lostgamer.io library. Inspired by the official GeoGuessr, which challenges players to pinpoint real-world locations using Google Street View images, the Elden Ring GeoGuessr tasks you to do the same with a map of the Lands Between and screenshots of over 8,000 in-game locations. The closer your guess is to the exact location shown in each picture, the more points you'll get. The game is completely free, and can be played in your web browser.

When setting up a game, you can tweak several settings, including which map region you'd like to guess locations from (pick the Full Map option for hard mode), how many rounds there are, and the length of the round timer. You can also enable or disable the ability to pan, zoom, or move the screenshots presented in each round, which will make the game easier or harder respectively. Notably, Elden Ring GeoGuessr also supports multiplayer, allowing you to compete against friends.

(Image credit: Lostgamer.io)

"My friend and I have been on a mission to create a GeoGuessr-like experience for our favourite games. Elden Ring was high on that list, and I'm happy to say after much trial and error, we were able to capture over 8,000 locations in the overworld of Elden Ring," wrote Reddit user u/TheEldenChild, one of the game's creators. "We captured hundreds of thousands of raw images, before stitching them together to create the 360 degree panoramas. We also created a semi-decent satellite map of the world, to allow more accurate guesses."

The game is incredibly well-made and fun to play, and as a result, it's become a bit of a hit since it released a few days ago. I tend to get pretty good scores since I've played through Elden Ring multiple times and know the Lands Between like the back of my hand, but I've also been stumped by several obscure locations that I haven't visited much during my playthroughs. Give it a shot and see how you do — and for a laugh, keep an eye out for enemies and bosses frozen mid-animation in the stills.

Elden Ring is here, and it's available for $60 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, and PlayStation systems. It's one of the best Xbox games you can play right now if you're a fan of challenging action RPGs, and as such, we strongly recommend it. Between its amazing gameplay, phenomenal presentation, and its staggering amount of overall content, it's an absolute triumph.